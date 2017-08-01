Pick of the Week: Hood River premiere of King of Roads: Story of the Historic Columbia River Highway

The Hood River premier of the documentary by Laughing Deva Productions, “King of Roads,” will be showing at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. The show is a benefit for the History Museum of Hood River County. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children under 12. Tickets are available at the door or in advance by calling 541-387-8877.

“King of Roads” explores the history, cultural impact and future of the Historic Columbia River Highway, constructed between 1913-1916 in the Columbia River Gorge. The documentary raises awareness of the Gorge and encourages tourism on the re-opened Historic Columbia River Highway and surrounding communities.

Producers John Hardham and E. Michael Friend used period footage, interviews, current scenes and dramatizations to recreate the rich cultural, political and economic forces that prompted the creation of a unique roadway that has lasted 100 years. The highway’s creation reflected the realities not only of Oregon but of early 20th century America.



“This production could not have happened without the participation and support of many people and organizations throughout the Gorge,” said Friend. “We are especially grateful for monetary and facilities support from Travel Oregon, the Maryhill Museum of Art, the History Museum of Hood River County and the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center.” Friend and Hardham will have copies of the book that accompanies the film and DVDs for sale.

The film includes actors Tom Burns as Sam Hill and Joe Garoutte as Sam Lancaster. The documentary was produced with the assistance of an all-local crew, and features former Hood River County Administrator Dave Meriwether as the narrator.

In May, “King of Roads” was awarded an Award of Merit from the IndieFEST Film Awards, and in June, an Award of Merit from the Accolade Global Film Competition. The IndieFEST Film Awards recognize film, television, videography and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by qualified professionals in the film and television industry. This is Laughing Deva Productions second IndieFEST Film Award: in 2013 Laughing Deva Productions also won an Award of Merit for “Party Bound, The Dalles Music Video.”