Police Log, July 24 to 29

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 27 — 12th Street — Officer dispatched to the hospital to make contact with a victim of an assault that had happened in Carson.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 27 — Wasco Street, 2700 block — Hood River resident lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence. In the same incident, another Hood River resident was lodged at NORCOR on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and obstruction.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 25 — Rand Road, 700 block — Hood River resident arrested for criminal trespass after refusing a lawful order to leave. The subject was lodged at NORCOR.

July 26 — May Street, 900 block — Criminal mischief reported at a local school. Staff observed graffiti on one of the walls to a play shed.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 28 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Hood River male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants. He was booked and lodged at NORCOR.

July 29 — Hood River — Hood River resident was arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol. BAC registered twice the legal limit.

July 29 — Hood River — Male arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 24 — Oak Street, 400 block — Officer responded to a non-injury motor vehicle crash.

July 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Hit and run reported, believed to have occurred in a store parking lot. This resulted in damage to the vehicle.

July 27 — 20th and Cascade — Officer responded to a two-car motor vehicle crash. The crash was non-injury, but was blocking the roadway.

July 29 — E. Port Marina Way, 1000 block — Officer involved in a vehicle pursuit. The suspect was later arrested and charged with attempt to elude, three counts of reckless endangering of another person, a parole violation, and reckless driving.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

July 25 — Pacific Avenue, 900 block — Male arrested for a warrant issued out of Hood River. Upon arrest, he was discovered to be in possession of methamphetamine.

July 29 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Portland male cited and released for an outstanding warrant issued in Washington County. Due to the man’s medical condition, he could not be lodged at NORCOR.

July 29 — Nichols Parkway — Hood River male arrested on two warrants.

July 30 — 12th Street, 800 block — Male arrested for a warrant out of California.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Officer assisted the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office in a stolen vehicle recovery.

Sex offenses:

July 24 — E Port Marina Drive — Male arrested for masturbating in public.

July 24 — 12th Street — Officer collected evidence obtained from the hospital.

Other:

July 24 — Sieverkropp Drive — Officer took a third-hand report of possible child abuse. The officer interviewed all parties and determined there was no indication of abuse.

July 25 — Woods Court — Officer concluded a possible child abuse investigation.

July 25 — E Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Port of Hood River personnel reported they had found two bikes on port property.

July 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Lost or stolen cell phone reported. The owner later contacted the police department and reported it had been found.