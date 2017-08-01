Sheriff Log, July 23 to 30

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:

July 23 — Henderson Road — Disturbance reported.

July 29 — Hood River — Assault reported that had occurred four days prior.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

July 26 — Cascade Avenue, 2100 block — Male and female arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of heroin.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

July 24 — Highway 35, 3500 block — Criminal mischief reported.

July 26 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Vandalism to a motor home (RV) reported.

July 27 — Hillcrest Road, 4900 block — Criminal mischief reported.

July 27 — Orchard Road, 1700 block — Hood River female cited and released for trespass II.

July 29 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Criminal mischief reported. A juvenile was lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

July 23 — Baseline Road near Old Parkdale Road — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

July 25 — Parkdale — Hit and run reported.

July 26 — Tucker road near Benton Road — Deputy responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with injury involving two vehicles. One vehicle was reported to be upside down on its roof, while the other was in a ditch. All occupants had exited the vehicles, but one vehicle was blocking a lane of travel. Information was taken, both vehicle were towed, and one driver was cited.

July 26 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Male cited and released for misdemeanor driving while suspended.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 25 — Parkdale — Male arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

July 26 — SW John Quincy Street, 0-100 block, Cascade Locks — Theft of a generator reported.

July 26 — Mt. Hood Meadows — Stolen sodium hypo chlorite reported.

July 27 — Rocky Ridge Court, 3700 block — Burglary and theft reported. An investigation is ongoing.

July 28 — Clear Creek Road, 7300 block — Stolen cell phone reported.

July 29 — Dock Road, 2600 block — Vehicle that had been reported as stolen out of Klickitat County recovered.

Other:

July 24 — Lost Lake Loop Trail — Search and rescue operation conducted for an injured hiker.

July 26 — Carter Road, 1900 block — Unattended death investigated.