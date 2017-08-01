A very busy Thursday and Friday

Families in the Park starts its new season Thursday, and Friday brings another long list of events for all ages in Hood River.

The band Jilt performs classic rock and roll hits in the free concert at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 in Jackson Park. Starting at 6 p.m., the fun zone from A Kidz Zone Dental (the series sponsor) will be set up on the lawn. Look for a variety of things for sale to eat and drink. Families in the Park is all-ages and the park is tobacco-free. The concerts run each Thursday through August.

First Friday is back on Aug. 4, and downtown will be full of activity Friday night, especially the three-block neighborhood from Cascade to Industrial Way from Third to Fifth streets.

The Remains Gallery, Columbia Center for the Arts, and Elks Lodge are all holding simultaneous events, as is New Leaf Gallery a few blocks west. Look for plenty of other impromptu action on the sidewalks up and down Oak and side streets.

Elks Lodge open house — Join Hood River Elks Friday starting at 6 p.m. for a First Friday parking lot party, 304 Cascade Ave. Barbecue, cocktails and other beverages will be available for sale outside, with music by The Naughty Sweethearts, and prizes offered.

The public is invited to go inside and tour the revamped athletic area, with new equipment in the gym and the renovated sauna. Elks will be on hand to answer questions about lodge membership and programs.

In addition, have a look at The Remains mural project along the Elks north exterior parking lot wall. The mural is a work in progress by artists Nate Chavez and Nik Vik. Elks visitors are invited to walk two blocks west to The Remains and meet the artists.

The Remains — Third anniversary “Stayin’ Alive” party (no disco), 500 Industrial Way, starting at 6 p.m. “This is our third anniversary but also our first exhibit of the year, we’ve been spending so much time on the mural,” Chavez said. Food and beer will be available for purchase.

Music will be from St. Cinder of Ashland (traditional American blues and folk from the 1920s and ‘30s) at 6:30 p.m. and rockers Wake of Dark at 8:30; see new works by Cat Powell, Caitlynn Abdow, Matt Schlosky, Hagen Deloss, Brendon Hall, Nic Vik, Stump One, Jason Brown, Kim Lindemyer, Moriah Lee, Nate Chaves, Jen Smith, Offbeat Abstraction, Melissa Chavez and Robyn Johnsen. (Hood River artists Zach Mathes and Stump One, aka George Witt, are creating new entryway murals at The Remains. )

New Leaf Studio — Ocean works by Summer Bogard at New Leaf, 613 Cascade Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Friday.

New Leaf is located in a tiny studio on Seventh Avenue between Oak and Cascade streets. The exhibit is free.

Bogard, 19, just completed at year at Columbia Gorge Community College and she will be transferring to Oregon State University in the winter to study graphic design. The paintings reflect her love of the ocean and feeling that “jelly fish are fun.”

Columbia Center for the Arts — On the sidewalk, on stage and in the gallery, Columbia Center for the Arts will be a busy place Friday. Depending on the number of participants, this event could stretch for blocks.

Chalk art contest — Draw your creation from 5-7:30 p.m.; award presented at 8:30 p.m. in these categories: children 2-8, students 9-13, teens 14-17, and adults, 18 and over, Pairs (all ages). Entry fee is $5 for students, children and teens, $10 for adults and pairs. Proceeds benefit Arts in Education of the Gorge.

Chalk provided!

“The Lorax” — Dr. Seuss Summer Production, 2 p.m., free. Please RSVP at 541-387-8877. After a two-week summer arts workshop where students will use physical theater, creative staging, set design, and tech to recreate a Seuss original, they will put up the production filled with wacky rhymes and big adventures for you.

Photography of the Gorge — Gallery exhibition which highlights photography of the Columbia River Gorge through the eyes of photographers from throughout the Pacific Northwest.

The opening of the show will be celebrated at an evening reception on Aug. 4, the month’s First Friday, from 6-8 p.m. with the artists in attendance. The event is free and open to the public; see page B2 for details.