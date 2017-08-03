Wyden holds town hall in Cascade Locks Sunday

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden will hold a Hood River County town hall in Cascade Locks Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6.

The event begins at 2:30 pm, at Marine Park Pavilion, 395 S.W. Portage Road. It will be his second town hall in the county this year; the last one took place at Hood River Middle School in March.

Wyden will also hold town halls in Multnomah, Columbia, Washington, Marion, Jefferson and Clackamas counties, increasing to 62 town halls he has held so far in 2017. The senator has held 843 town halls since making his initial commitment when first elected to hold annual town halls in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

“These first town halls since Trumpcare’s deserved defeat in the Senate will give Oregonians an opportunity to voice their opinions directly on this essential topic and many other issues,” Wyden said.

“Given the unprecedented interest in my 54 town halls so far in 2017,” he said, “I look forward to hearing from all Oregonians at these upcoming town halls about all these issues, including the bipartisan work ahead to improve healthcare for every American.”