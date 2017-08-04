Artist Kat Carroll on First Friday

Waucoma Bookstore is hosting local artist Kat Carroll for First Friday, on Aug. 4 from 5-8 p.m. at the store, located at 212 Oak St., downtown Hood River.

Carroll, who was born and raised in Hood River, is an award-winning mixed media and tattoo artist who has experience working on a diverse range of mediums, from acrylic on canvas to pen and ink. She has participated in many studio and gallery shows in the Pacific Northwest and Paris, where she studied art. Carroll moved home to Hood River to open a studio in the space that her father, Stephen Snyder, had his first dental practice 35 years ago.



She owns and operates Kayci Tattoo and Company and produces custom apparel, art prints, and customized kiteboards, skateboards, and surfboards. According to her press release, “Tattooing is Carroll's profession; fine art is her expertise. “

View Kat Carroll's work at www.instagram.com/kaycishots. For more information about this event, contact Waucoma Bookstore at 541-386-5353.