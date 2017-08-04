AniChe moves out of downtown HR location

The wine goes back to the barn for AniChe Winery. Monday was the final day for AniChe Winery’s Hood River tasting room, after a two-year run in one of Hood River’s highest-profile properties, the Butler Bank Building at 301 Oak St.

Owner Rachel Horn said AniChe will operate fully out of its Underwood winery location.

“We gave it a go, this space was nice, and it was a tough decision, but protecting brand is far more important than the bottom line,” Horn said. “We’re not just about Cabernet and Pinot Gris and show and glitz in the wine industry, but about wine that has a sense of place and family.

“We want to be authentic; this space didn’t quite resonate with who we are: we’re a farm, our winery is in a barn. Our brand is really about authenticity,” she said. “It was great timing for leaving. We love Hood River and really liked being here, but we wouldn’t find another space.”

AniChe used 301 Oak as a gallery to showcase local art and music, and provided space for nascent community groups such as Columbia Gorge Women’s Action Network and Gorge Pride.

AniChe tasting room is at 71 Little Buck Creek Rd., Underwood. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

The winery bought land in Mill A with the intention of building a production facility and the move from downtown Hood River “put that on fast track,” Horn said. The Underwood facility is too small for their needs, at 2,000-square feet. Horn said the plan is to build a new production facility at Mill A and transform the current location to a tasting room only.