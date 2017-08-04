Building Permits — July 2017

City
Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial mechanical
Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial structural
Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Parkway, commercial structural
City of Hood River, 1200 18th Street, commercial structural
Robert Berwick and Beverly Shields, 515 Cameo, residential mechanical
Bluebird Builders Inc., 923 Elan Drive, residential mechanical
James Losh, 804 Ninth, residential mechanical
Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential mechanical
Michael and Margaret Dryden, 1743 Fourth Street, residential mechanical
Patricla Garland and Gary Johnson, 1330 Nix, residential mechanical
Matthew and Amali Koerner, 1115 Sherman, residential mechanical
Steven Shepardson, 522 May, residential mechanical
Kirby Neumann-Rea, 909 Marian, residential mechanical
James Holloway, 110 Rand, residential mechanical
Robert Shoburn et al, 816 Ninth, residential mechanical
Ronald and Rosemarie Mayer, 1710 Avalon Place, residential mechanical
Mark and Mary Chamley, 1105 Montello Avenue, residential structural
Stefan and Sarah Kurschner, 3842 Westcliff Drive, residential structural
Bluebird Builders Inc., 923 Elan Drive, residential structural
Morgan Larson and Christa Scheer, 1824 Prospect, residential structural
David MacCabee, trustee, 38 Montello, residential structural
Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential structural
Kylee Staughton et al, 1015 Seventh, residential structural
Kathryn and Thomas Munro, 34 Hazel, residential structural
Anne Carloss, 1203 Oak, residential structural
County
Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, 2700 Wasco, commercial electrical
Inland Acquisition Co., LLC et al, 2930 W Cascade Suite 101, commercial electrical
Hood River Properties, LLC, 2500 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical
Philip Jensen, trustee, 2500 May, commercial electrical
S&D Building, LLC, 3780 Eagle Loop 300, commercial electrical
Carson Oil Company, 2555 Cascade, commercial electrical
Rebecca Run and Jonathan Graca, 1215 Nix, commercial electrical
Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 370 Cameo, commercial electrical
Port of Hood River, 100 E Port Marina Drive, commercial electrical
Cheryl and Ronald Stewart, 3610 Central Vale Drive, commercial electrical
United States of America, 0 Wyeth Road, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical
West Side Fire Department, 1185 Tucker, commercial electrical
Angostura Farms, LLC, 2380 Highway 35, commercial electrical
Diamond Fruit Growers, 3511 Chevron, commercial electrical
SITO, LLC, 3735 Eagle Loop, commercial electrical
Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene, commercial electrical
Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren Road, commercial electrical
Jasmine Ranches, LLC, 5215 Imai Road, commercial electrical
Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc., 3515 Chevron, commercial electrical
Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., Inc., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial electrical
Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Parkway, commercial plumbing
First Baptist Church of Odell, 3080 Odell Highway, commercial plumbing
Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 370 Cameo Drive, commercial plumbing
Hood River Dental Laboratories, LLC, 307 E Sherman Avenue, commercial plumbing
Port of Cascade Locks, 180 NE Herman Creek, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing
Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial plumbing
Bear Mountain Forest Products, 5 NE Cramblett Way, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing
Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial structural
Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., Inc., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial structural
Mt. Hood Forest Products, LLC, 4865 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural
Christina McGhee, 4946 Baseline Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural
Steven Michael Dunn, 2830 Bear Ridge Drive, residential electrical
Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 4850 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Richard Jr. and Patricia Gleitsmann, 4030 Nastasi Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Verl Jr. Sewell, 4520 Riverside Road, residential electrical
Helga and Marcus Reese, trustees, 414 Eugene, residential electrical
Jordan and Samantha Struck, 367 Morton Road, residential electrical
Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee, residential electrical
Matthew Rawdon, 2072 Belmont, residential electrical
Stefan and Sarah Kurschner, 3850 Westcliff, residential electrical
Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential electrical
Casey and Meagan Back, 119 15th Street, residential electrical
Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 3 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 10 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 11 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 13 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 19 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Oscar Avalos Rolon, 908 Falcon Court, residential electrical
Tara and Matthew Stewart, 3801 Schull Drive, residential electrical
Robert Mac Cornelison, 4975 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Beverly Shields, 515 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Elan Holdings, LLC, 923 Elan Drive, residential electrical
Richard Rice and Cheryl Ross, 514 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett Drive, residential electrical
Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, residential electrical
Brendan Ramey and Eileen Garvin, 709 June Street, residential electrical
Ernest Huckaby, 5150 Lost Lake Road, residential electrical
Steven Shepardson, 522 May, residential electrical
Preston Wright et al, 1102 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
John and Katelyn Logan, 3314 AGA Road, residential electrical
Catherine Peck, 1518 Taylor, residential electrical
Kirby Neumann-Rea et ux, 909 Marian, residential electrical
David and Nancy Radley, 1300 Martin, residential electrical
Ian Bohince, 4211 Sylvester, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1247 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Osprey Homes, LLC, 1245 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical
Samuel and Jenny Kim, 7279 Tollbridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Wade and Pamela Chandler, 1411 Martin Road, residential electrical
Jennifer Phillips, 4770 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
James Holloway, 110 Rand Road, residential electrical
Leland and Sandy Wakamatsu, 3541 Davis, residential electrical
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 415 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
David Ryan, 4051 Fir Mountain Road, residential electrical
Shelia Brown-Reed, 5935 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4215 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical
No owner listed, 4221 Chamberlain Drive, residential electrical
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4215 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4217 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4219 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical
Tamela and David Purdy, 5680 Miller, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical
Nathan and Sarah Brennan, 304 Cameo Drive, residential electrical
Rodrigo Carrillo-Carrillo, 1603 Orchard Road B, residential electrical
Elaine Udelius Green, 2873 Odell Highway, residential electrical
Brendan Ramey and Eileen Garvin, 709 June, residential electrical
David III and Christine Hanson, 931 Zanna Lane, residential electrical
Douglas Knight, trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential electrical
Lynn and Susan Spellman, 3180 Odell Highway, residential electrical
Janice Dutton, 915 Eighth Street, residential electrical
Benjamin and Alice Conner, 300 20th, residential electrical
Kahler Farms, LLC, 4221 Chamberlin Drive, residential manufactured home
Jason and Akiko Sandahl, 2212 Riverdale Road A, residential manufactured home
Jason and Akiko Sandahl, 2212 Riverdale Road B, residential manufactured home
John and Jill Saylors, 3089 Wy’east Road, residential manufactured home
Bruce and Lori Wilhite, 4721 Portland Drive, residential manufactured home
Steven Dunn, 3830 Bear Ridge Road, residential mechanical
Stanley and Mary Graves, 495 Country Club Road, residential mechanical
Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett, residential mechanical
Gil Sharp, 4171 Barrett, residential mechanical
Ian Bohince, 4211 Sylvester Drive, residential mechanical
Gavin Hunter, 2310 Belmont Drive, residential mechanical
Aaron Woo and Karen Woodbury, 1025 Country Club Road, residential mechanical
Dewayne and Marlo Nikkila, 4390 Wooden Acres, residential mechanical
Andrew and Margo Fowler, 5800 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 4850 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Osprey Homes LLC, 861 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Kristin Dahl and Jake Gundersen, 5300 York Hill, residential mechanical
Richard Iverson, 1255 Icy Road, residential mechanical
Tara and Matthew Stewart, 3801 Schull Drive, residential mechanical
Scott Kaden and Jennifer Ball, 1841 Rebecca Court, residential mechanical
Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, residential mechanical
Laura and Darcy Davidson, 4160 Harmony Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Geraldine Beal, 848 Adams Loop, residential mechanical
Philip and Glenda Schey, 810 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical
Rocky Road Land and Adventure Co. LLC, 5560 Imai Road, residential mechanical
James and Betty Williams, 3076 Odell Highway, residential mechanical
Robert and Elizabeth Thomsen et al, 1365 Eastside, residential mechanical
Leland and Sandy Wakamatsu, trustees, 3451 Davis Drive, residential mechanical
Jennifer and Adam Durand, 3700 Westcliff Drive, residential mechanical
Colleen McMonagle and Anthony Peters, 595 Toms Drive, residential mechanical
Daniel Bubb, trustee, 1270 Tucker Road, residential mechanical
Terence Lambert and Patricia Dewey, 4480 Baldwin Creek, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical
Joseph and Mari Beth Guenther, 3296 AGA Road, residential mechanical
Steven Dunn, 2830 Bear Ridge Drive, residential plumbing
Michael and Geraldine Goe, 3345 Dethman Ridge Road, residential plumbing
MRED Properties, LLC, 1176 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
MRED Properties, LLC, 1188 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing
Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential plumbing
Common Good Homes, LLC, 410 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Common Good Homes, LLC, 408 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing
Scott Kaden and Jennifer Ball, 1841 Rebecca Court, residential plumbing
Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett Drive, residential plumbing
Samuel and Jenny Kim, 7420 River Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing x2
Sherri Ball, 401 June Street, residential plumbing
2002 Eugene, LLC, 2002 Eugene, residential plumbing
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1815 B Street, residential plumbing
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential plumbing
Charlotte and Orrin Johnson, 1311 Tucker, residential plumbing
Parkdale Community Church, Inc., 4907 McIsaac Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing
Robert Shonbrun et al, 816 Ninth, residential plumbing
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1815 B Street, residential plumbing
Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential plumbing
Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren Road, residential plumbing
Elle Collier, 2121 Reed Road, residential plumbing
Christopher and Mary Coleman, 4275 Alpenglow Drive, residential plumbing
Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 415 Cameo, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, 1246 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Osprey Homes, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing
Brenda Davoren, 817 June Street A, residential plumbing
Elaine Udelius Green, 3873 Odell Highway, residential plumbing
Douglas Knight, trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential plumbing
Franco Marchesi, 3955 Belmont, residential plumbing
Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett Drive, residential structural x2
Gil Sharp, 4171 Barrett Drive, residential structural
KTK Orchards, LLC, 4621 Hutson, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Ian Bohince, 4211 Sylvester Drive, residential structural
Gavin Hunter, 2310 Belmont, residential structural
Harold and Sherilyn Hunting, 4071 Mountain Meadow Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Aaron Woo and Karen Woodbury, 1025 Country Club, residential structural
Dewayn and Marlo Nikkila, 4390 Wooded Acres Drive, residential structural
Andrew and Margo Fowler, 5800 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural x2
Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 4850 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Ida and Byron Roberts, trustee, 3623 Lois Drive, residential structural
Osprey Homes LLC, 861 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Kristin Dahl and Jake Gundersen, 5300 York Hill, residential structural
Richard Iverson, 1255 Icy Road, residential structural
Doyle and Marti West, 8080 Clear Creek Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural
Douglas Knight, trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential structural
Meghan Larivee and Lance Christian, 2120 Highway 35, residential structural
Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential structural
Tim Sweeney, 710 Highline Drive, residential structural
Merrilee Cooper, 4077 Sherrard Road, residential structural
David and Nancy Radley, 1300 Martin Road, residential structural
Eric Brentlinger and Marge Gale, 4160 Post Canyon Drive, residential structural
Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 17 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential structural
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment