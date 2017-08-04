0

Building Permits — July 2017

As of Friday, August 4, 2017

City

Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial mechanical

Hood River County School District, 1602 May Street, commercial structural

Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Parkway, commercial structural

City of Hood River, 1200 18th Street, commercial structural

Robert Berwick and Beverly Shields, 515 Cameo, residential mechanical

Bluebird Builders Inc., 923 Elan Drive, residential mechanical

James Losh, 804 Ninth, residential mechanical

Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential mechanical

Michael and Margaret Dryden, 1743 Fourth Street, residential mechanical

Patricla Garland and Gary Johnson, 1330 Nix, residential mechanical

Matthew and Amali Koerner, 1115 Sherman, residential mechanical

Steven Shepardson, 522 May, residential mechanical

Kirby Neumann-Rea, 909 Marian, residential mechanical

James Holloway, 110 Rand, residential mechanical

Robert Shoburn et al, 816 Ninth, residential mechanical

Ronald and Rosemarie Mayer, 1710 Avalon Place, residential mechanical

Mark and Mary Chamley, 1105 Montello Avenue, residential structural

Stefan and Sarah Kurschner, 3842 Westcliff Drive, residential structural

Bluebird Builders Inc., 923 Elan Drive, residential structural

Morgan Larson and Christa Scheer, 1824 Prospect, residential structural

David MacCabee, trustee, 38 Montello, residential structural

Boulders West, LLC, 30 Hazel Avenue, residential structural

Kylee Staughton et al, 1015 Seventh, residential structural

Kathryn and Thomas Munro, 34 Hazel, residential structural

Anne Carloss, 1203 Oak, residential structural

County

Walmart Real Estate Business Trust, 2700 Wasco, commercial electrical

Inland Acquisition Co., LLC et al, 2930 W Cascade Suite 101, commercial electrical

Hood River Properties, LLC, 2500 Cascade Avenue, commercial electrical

Philip Jensen, trustee, 2500 May, commercial electrical

S&D Building, LLC, 3780 Eagle Loop 300, commercial electrical

Carson Oil Company, 2555 Cascade, commercial electrical

Rebecca Run and Jonathan Graca, 1215 Nix, commercial electrical

Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 370 Cameo, commercial electrical

Port of Hood River, 100 E Port Marina Drive, commercial electrical

Cheryl and Ronald Stewart, 3610 Central Vale Drive, commercial electrical

United States of America, 0 Wyeth Road, Cascade Locks, commercial electrical

West Side Fire Department, 1185 Tucker, commercial electrical

Angostura Farms, LLC, 2380 Highway 35, commercial electrical

Diamond Fruit Growers, 3511 Chevron, commercial electrical

SITO, LLC, 3735 Eagle Loop, commercial electrical

Hood River County School District, 1011 Eugene, commercial electrical

Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren Road, commercial electrical

Jasmine Ranches, LLC, 5215 Imai Road, commercial electrical

Diamond Fruit Growers, Inc., 3515 Chevron, commercial electrical

Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., Inc., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial electrical

Nichols Office LLC, 33 Nichols Parkway, commercial plumbing

First Baptist Church of Odell, 3080 Odell Highway, commercial plumbing

Sieverkropp Development, Inc., 370 Cameo Drive, commercial plumbing

Hood River Dental Laboratories, LLC, 307 E Sherman Avenue, commercial plumbing

Port of Cascade Locks, 180 NE Herman Creek, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing

Catapult, LLC, 1517 Osprey Drive, commercial plumbing

Bear Mountain Forest Products, 5 NE Cramblett Way, Cascade Locks, commercial plumbing

Hood River County School District, 3000 Wy’east Road, commercial structural

Duckwall-Pooley Fruit Co., Inc., 3430 Davis Drive, commercial structural

Mt. Hood Forest Products, LLC, 4865 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural

Christina McGhee, 4946 Baseline Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, commercial structural

Steven Michael Dunn, 2830 Bear Ridge Drive, residential electrical

Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 4850 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Richard Jr. and Patricia Gleitsmann, 4030 Nastasi Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Verl Jr. Sewell, 4520 Riverside Road, residential electrical

Helga and Marcus Reese, trustees, 414 Eugene, residential electrical

Jordan and Samantha Struck, 367 Morton Road, residential electrical

Jennifer and Jeffery Killingsworth, 3406 Broken Tee, residential electrical

Matthew Rawdon, 2072 Belmont, residential electrical

Stefan and Sarah Kurschner, 3850 Westcliff, residential electrical

Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential electrical

Casey and Meagan Back, 119 15th Street, residential electrical

Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 3 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 10 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 11 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 13 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 19 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Oscar Avalos Rolon, 908 Falcon Court, residential electrical

Tara and Matthew Stewart, 3801 Schull Drive, residential electrical

Robert Mac Cornelison, 4975 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Beverly Shields, 515 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Elan Holdings, LLC, 923 Elan Drive, residential electrical

Richard Rice and Cheryl Ross, 514 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett Drive, residential electrical

Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, residential electrical

Brendan Ramey and Eileen Garvin, 709 June Street, residential electrical

Ernest Huckaby, 5150 Lost Lake Road, residential electrical

Steven Shepardson, 522 May, residential electrical

Preston Wright et al, 1102 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

John and Katelyn Logan, 3314 AGA Road, residential electrical

Catherine Peck, 1518 Taylor, residential electrical

Kirby Neumann-Rea et ux, 909 Marian, residential electrical

David and Nancy Radley, 1300 Martin, residential electrical

Ian Bohince, 4211 Sylvester, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1247 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Osprey Homes, LLC, 1245 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential electrical

Samuel and Jenny Kim, 7279 Tollbridge Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Wade and Pamela Chandler, 1411 Martin Road, residential electrical

Jennifer Phillips, 4770 Highway 35, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

James Holloway, 110 Rand Road, residential electrical

Leland and Sandy Wakamatsu, 3541 Davis, residential electrical

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 415 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

David Ryan, 4051 Fir Mountain Road, residential electrical

Shelia Brown-Reed, 5935 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4215 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical

No owner listed, 4221 Chamberlain Drive, residential electrical

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4215 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4217 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4219 Chamberlin Drive, residential electrical

Tamela and David Purdy, 5680 Miller, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential electrical

Nathan and Sarah Brennan, 304 Cameo Drive, residential electrical

Rodrigo Carrillo-Carrillo, 1603 Orchard Road B, residential electrical

Elaine Udelius Green, 2873 Odell Highway, residential electrical

Brendan Ramey and Eileen Garvin, 709 June, residential electrical

David III and Christine Hanson, 931 Zanna Lane, residential electrical

Douglas Knight, trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential electrical

Lynn and Susan Spellman, 3180 Odell Highway, residential electrical

Janice Dutton, 915 Eighth Street, residential electrical

Benjamin and Alice Conner, 300 20th, residential electrical

Kahler Farms, LLC, 4221 Chamberlin Drive, residential manufactured home

Jason and Akiko Sandahl, 2212 Riverdale Road A, residential manufactured home

Jason and Akiko Sandahl, 2212 Riverdale Road B, residential manufactured home

John and Jill Saylors, 3089 Wy’east Road, residential manufactured home

Bruce and Lori Wilhite, 4721 Portland Drive, residential manufactured home

Steven Dunn, 3830 Bear Ridge Road, residential mechanical

Stanley and Mary Graves, 495 Country Club Road, residential mechanical

Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett, residential mechanical

Gil Sharp, 4171 Barrett, residential mechanical

Ian Bohince, 4211 Sylvester Drive, residential mechanical

Gavin Hunter, 2310 Belmont Drive, residential mechanical

Aaron Woo and Karen Woodbury, 1025 Country Club Road, residential mechanical

Dewayne and Marlo Nikkila, 4390 Wooden Acres, residential mechanical

Andrew and Margo Fowler, 5800 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 4850 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Osprey Homes LLC, 861 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Kristin Dahl and Jake Gundersen, 5300 York Hill, residential mechanical

Richard Iverson, 1255 Icy Road, residential mechanical

Tara and Matthew Stewart, 3801 Schull Drive, residential mechanical

Scott Kaden and Jennifer Ball, 1841 Rebecca Court, residential mechanical

Britt and Brenda Lee, 4530 Riordan Hill Drive, residential mechanical

Laura and Darcy Davidson, 4160 Harmony Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Geraldine Beal, 848 Adams Loop, residential mechanical

Philip and Glenda Schey, 810 SE Forest Lane, Cascade Locks, residential mechanical

Rocky Road Land and Adventure Co. LLC, 5560 Imai Road, residential mechanical

James and Betty Williams, 3076 Odell Highway, residential mechanical

Robert and Elizabeth Thomsen et al, 1365 Eastside, residential mechanical

Leland and Sandy Wakamatsu, trustees, 3451 Davis Drive, residential mechanical

Jennifer and Adam Durand, 3700 Westcliff Drive, residential mechanical

Colleen McMonagle and Anthony Peters, 595 Toms Drive, residential mechanical

Daniel Bubb, trustee, 1270 Tucker Road, residential mechanical

Terence Lambert and Patricia Dewey, 4480 Baldwin Creek, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential mechanical

Joseph and Mari Beth Guenther, 3296 AGA Road, residential mechanical

Steven Dunn, 2830 Bear Ridge Drive, residential plumbing

Michael and Geraldine Goe, 3345 Dethman Ridge Road, residential plumbing

MRED Properties, LLC, 1176 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

MRED Properties, LLC, 1188 SE Chinookan Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Ronny and Ellen Tannenbaum, 5405 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing

Saul Hernandez et al, 2960 Kusisto Road, residential plumbing

Common Good Homes, LLC, 410 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Common Good Homes, LLC, 408 Cameo Drive, residential plumbing

Scott Kaden and Jennifer Ball, 1841 Rebecca Court, residential plumbing

Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett Drive, residential plumbing

Samuel and Jenny Kim, 7420 River Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing x2

Sherri Ball, 401 June Street, residential plumbing

2002 Eugene, LLC, 2002 Eugene, residential plumbing

Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1815 B Street, residential plumbing

Pacific Crest Property Management LLC, 1817 B Street, residential plumbing

Charlotte and Orrin Johnson, 1311 Tucker, residential plumbing

Parkdale Community Church, Inc., 4907 McIsaac Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential plumbing

Robert Shonbrun et al, 816 Ninth, residential plumbing

Tom Bailey, 3265 Lingren Road, residential plumbing

Elle Collier, 2121 Reed Road, residential plumbing

Christopher and Mary Coleman, 4275 Alpenglow Drive, residential plumbing

Integrity Building and Construction LLC, 415 Cameo, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, 1242 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, 1244 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, 1246 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Osprey Homes, 1248 SE Windsong Drive, Cascade Locks, residential plumbing

Brenda Davoren, 817 June Street A, residential plumbing

Elaine Udelius Green, 3873 Odell Highway, residential plumbing

Douglas Knight, trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential plumbing

Franco Marchesi, 3955 Belmont, residential plumbing

Matthew Fiocchi and Danielle Meyers, 3847 Barrett Drive, residential structural x2

Gil Sharp, 4171 Barrett Drive, residential structural

KTK Orchards, LLC, 4621 Hutson, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Ian Bohince, 4211 Sylvester Drive, residential structural

Gavin Hunter, 2310 Belmont, residential structural

Harold and Sherilyn Hunting, 4071 Mountain Meadow Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Aaron Woo and Karen Woodbury, 1025 Country Club, residential structural

Dewayn and Marlo Nikkila, 4390 Wooded Acres Drive, residential structural

Andrew and Margo Fowler, 5800 Miller Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural x2

Chad and Sarah Muenzer, 4850 Alexander Drive, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Ida and Byron Roberts, trustee, 3623 Lois Drive, residential structural

Osprey Homes LLC, 861 SE Wyam Court, Cascade Locks, residential structural

Kristin Dahl and Jake Gundersen, 5300 York Hill, residential structural

Richard Iverson, 1255 Icy Road, residential structural

Doyle and Marti West, 8080 Clear Creek Road, Mt. Hood-Parkdale, residential structural

Douglas Knight, trustee, 1357 Hidden Oaks Drive, residential structural

Meghan Larivee and Lance Christian, 2120 Highway 35, residential structural

Sean Amico and Diana McDougle, 3875 Hays Drive, residential structural

Tim Sweeney, 710 Highline Drive, residential structural

Merrilee Cooper, 4077 Sherrard Road, residential structural

David and Nancy Radley, 1300 Martin Road, residential structural

Eric Brentlinger and Marge Gale, 4160 Post Canyon Drive, residential structural

Locks Mobile Estates, LLC, 17 SW John Quincy Court, Cascade Locks, residential structural

﻿

