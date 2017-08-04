Curb appeal

City of Hood River Public Works employee James Faring carefully applies a fresh coat of paint to the curb on 17th Street Wednesday, part of a mid-summer detailing of curbs, crosswalks, stop lines and other street surfaces. Faring and fellow crewman Manny Garcia took turns scraping and cleaning the concrete and asphalt before paint was applied. The city-wide project is nearly complete, including heat-applied reflective material on crosswalks.