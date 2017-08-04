Hood River County Fair: Open Class Art

Over 70
Mary Smith, 1 blue (1 champion)
Adult
Bonnie Colman, 2 blue, 2 red, 4 white; Carol Hoffmann, 2 blue (1 champion)
High School
Angela Bruggeman, 2 blue, 2 red (1 champion); Kaylee Jacobs, 7 blue, 8 red, 2 white; Peter Kinoshita, 1 red, 1 white; Jancy Sykes, 4 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Kara Woodard, 1 red; Brooklyn Williams, 2 blue, 1 red
Middle School
Morgan Baker, 1 blue, 2 red (1 champion); Charis Bronson, 2 red; Maria Flores, 1 blue, 2 white; Kylie Green, 1 blue, 1 white; Lillie Jacobs, 1 blue, 5 red, 2 white; Felix Nunez, 1 red; Grace Rhylick, 1 blue; Margaret Scully, 2 blue, 1 red, 2 white; Eric de la Torre, 1 blue; Kalvin Young, 1 blue, 2 red
Child
Alexandra Bronson, 1 red, 4 white; Coeur Fellows, 1 blue; Annette Garcia, 1 blue, 2 red; Hailey Hilton, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Sophia Keolker, 3 blue, 1 red; Hannah Rice, 1 blue, 1 red; Coral Stewart, 1 blue, 5 red, 1 white; Gideon Stasak, 1 blue; Mya Van Koten, 2 blue; Tatum Wyatt, 5 blue, 3 red, 1 white; Kody Young, 1 red
Beginner
Elizabeth Bozarth, 2 blue; Evelyn Betts, 3 blue, 2 red (1 champion); Travis Betts, 3 blue, 1 red; Ilana Cox, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Talia Cox, 2 red, 1 white; Aneka Diem, 2 blue (1 champion); Forest Diem, 1 red; Hannah Olivia Hamilton, 1 red; Tanner Hilton, 1 blue, 1 red; Araya Lopez, 1 red; Kennedy Lucas, 1 red; Drew Lucas, 2 red; Rylie Lucas, 1 red; Camila Pedroz, 2 red; Jose Rueda, 2 red; Landon Reed, 3 blue, 3 red; Gillian Reed, 4 blue; Bridger Reed, 1 blue, 6 red, 1 white; Mia Snyder, 1 blue; Gabrielle Stasak, 1 blue; Jordan Stasak, 1 blue;
Hobbies and handcrafts
Over 70
MJ Devore, 4 blue; Kay Arbuckle, 1 blue; Lucille Herman, 4 blue (1 award), 1 red; Richard McBee, 1 blue; Beverly Carpenter, 4 blue
Adult
Brenda Colfelt Meyers, 4 blue; Angel Nesbitt, 6 blue; Shirley Nesbitt, 8 blue (2 champ)
High school
Haylee Baker, 2 blue, 1 red; Grace Meyers, 1 blue; Brendon Bailey, 6 blue; Kaylee Jacobs, 2 blue; Alta Bryan, 3 blue; Anne Marie Martin, 1 blue; Peter Kinoshita, 1 blue; Lizzie Weekly, 6 blue (1 champ); Brooklyn Williams, 6 blue
Middle school
Ali Haynes, 2 blue; Fexlix Nunez, 1 blue; Morgan Baker, 8 blue (1 medal award); Rachel Mason, 2 blue; Grace Ryhlick, 1 blue; Dante (no last name given), 1 blue; Michael Virgen, 1 blue (1 award); Morgan Newton, 3 blue; Joseph Kahler, 1 blue; Kirie Nesbitt, 1 blue; Lillie Jacobs, 10 blue (1 champ), 3 red; Connor McKibben, 1 blue; Indigo Caudill, 4 blue; Scarlet Caudill, 1 blue; Charis Bronson, 1 blue (1 award); Joel Bronson, 1 blue
Child
Coeur Fellows, 7 blue (1 medal award); Emily Rice, 1 blue; Hannah Rice, 1 blue; Tatum Wyatt, 3 blue (1 medal award); Sarah Mason, 2 blue; Ariana Barrancos, 11 blue; Kody Young, 1 blue; Sophia Keolker, 6 blue; Annette Garcia, 1 blue; Rhys Newton, 2 blue; Enrique Chavez-Avila, 6 blue; Gabel Kime, 1 blue; Isabel Rivera, 4 blue; Christine Kinoshita, 1 blue; Elly Fateley, 2 blue; Hailey Hilton, 2 blue; Alexandra Bronson, 2 blue; Mikelle Stasak, 3 blue
Beginner
Joseph Rice, 1 blue; Benjamin Rice, 1 blue (medal award); Genesis Pitones, 5 blue (1 medal award); Zury Pitones, 1 blue; Cohen Wagner, 1 blue; Rigoberto Rodriguez, 1 blue; Annayah Castillo, 1 blue; Judah Garrett, 5 blue; Evelyn Betts, 4 blue; Travis Betts, 4 blue; Lacey Miller, 1 blue; Gillian Reed, 4 blue (1 special award); Landon Reed, 11 blue, 1 red; Bridger Reed, 10 blue, 1 red; Gillian Reed, 5 blue; Caspean Lane, 1 blue; Ezra Lane, 1 blue; Forrest Diem, 10 blue (1 judge’s choice, 1 award); Aneka Diem, 9 blue; Drayden Arreola, 2 blue; Seattle Strayer, 3 blue; Lyra Nesbitt, 1 blue; Tanner Hilton, 1 blue; Talia Cox, 3 blue; Ilana Cox, 2 blue
