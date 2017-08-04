Local water polo players shine at National Junior Olympics

Players based in Hood River completed a long, committed and successful season, ending at the National Junior Olympics down in Los Angeles from July 27-30.



Playing with Empire Water Polo Academy out of Portland, Rose Finstad, an incoming senior at Hood River Valley High School, and Jamie Robinson, an incoming junior, battled through eight games against teams from around the country to place seventh in the Gold Championship division and 31st in the U.S. for 16U women. “These athletes and their teammates were a tough team to beat,” said Coach Dave Robinson. “We had three wins and two losses in Gold. The first loss to Texas was by two goals and the second loss to a team from San Diego was by a single goal at the end of the game.”

“In my third year coaching at National JOs, this was one of the most competitive teams we’ve had from the Portland area, feeling we could win all the Gold games we played, definitely up there with the 18U team from last year who finished 30th,” said Robertson. Empire 16U was head coached by Shawn McKecknie of Reynolds High School, with help coming from coaches Robinson and Jamie Nippert from Sandy High School.



Empire employed specific offense and defense designs to compete with top national teams that have been dialed in since January, and the designs proved to be very effective, Robinson said.

“Shawn designed our five-and-drive offense and European Zone defense specifically for those tough teams we knew we would see at Nationals,” Robinson.

The defense worked well as it shut down counterattacks from fast-swimming teams and made inside passes virtually impossible, Robinson said. Field blocking and great goalie play from Madison Button of Barlow did the rest. Empire had big wins against two California teams, always an extra bonus, Robinson added. On offense, Jamie Robinson played the five-position, essentially the quarterback for those not familiar with the sport, presenting a triple-threat that led to her either scoring, getting her defender ejected, or dishing to Finstad at center. As defenders moved to help on Robinson, Rochelle Beavers of Barlow or Hana Wigzell of Sandy had great weak-side shots at the goal, Dave Robinson said.

14U Hood River representatives, Olivia Sumerfield and Madekit Greenleaf, both incoming freshmen, also played for Empire. They placed 18th in the 14U Gold Bracket and 43rd in the U.S., in what was their first-ever Nationals.

“Unfortunately, the schedule between 14U and 16U led to Coach Nippert coaching solo for almost all of the 14U games,” said Robinson. “When Shawn and I did make it to the bench for 14U, I was super impressed with our incoming high school girls. Olivia was a field general, coaching while playing, making sure everyone was in the right place and had relentless defensive energy.” On one play, Olivia casually turned her player at the two-meter line, slid to center cage and lobbed a score over the goalie’s head. “Madekit was fantastic on multiple levels; great defense, scoring on quick catch-and-shoot situations as well as her rocket backhand sweep,” Robinson said that on another play, Greenleaf went so high for a ball that she slammed it down on the top bar of the goal.

“It was a great season for all and I told them to do nothing for two weeks; don’t think about water or polo because two-a-days for high school start on Aug. 14,” Robinson said. “Our defending state champion girls will be coming out of the gate this year with a roar.”

HRV’s first-ever varsity tournament will be at the Hood River Aquatic Center Aug. 26-27. Multiple 6A teams are expected to attend, which will give HRV water polo a good early-season assessment.