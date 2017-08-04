Mackintosh receives Hanel Award

Director, actor, producer, and playwright Sullivan Mackintosh has received the 2017 CCA Judie Hanel Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Theater Arts.

Mackintosh has been a summer theater workshop instructor and has directed children’s plays at the art center for the past five years. She recently directed local high school students in a production of “Twelfth Night” and directed a group of younger children in a production of “The Lorax,” performed on Aug. 4 at the center.

“Kids are really smart, and they bring a different brightness and creativity,” she said. “They’re really forward with their ideas.”

She said future productions will include children and adults performing plays targeted to young audiences. This summer was pointed at getting young kids to day camps, she said.

Mackintosh was presented with the award end of the “Twelfth Night” performance by Richard Schmuck of the CCA board.

“It was really great. It’s nice to be recognized. It was a big surprise,” Mackintosh said of the honor.

“It’s well deserved,” said Zora Richardson, a “Twelfth Night” cast member.

Mackintosh received her Bachelor of Arts in Theater from Lewis & Clark College in 2015, where she also studied poetry, and is a member of the Institute of Contemporary Performance Class of 2017. Mackintosh divides her time between Hood River and Portland.

She has been a counselor and teacher at the Columbia Gorge Peace Village for several years, and currently serves as the executive director of the Phoenix Theater. Sullivan received training from Idyllwild Arts, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, and the Nation Theater Institute. She has acted on stage in many roles, including parts in productions of “All’s Well That Ends Well,” “The Tempest,” “Julius Caesar,” “The Taming of the Shrew,” and “Richard the III.” She has appeared on stage at Columbia Center for the Arts through the years, in addition to playing many roles in Portland theaters.

In 2016, Mackintosh wrote and directed an original holiday play for the art center titled “The Twist in the Trees,” and she is already planning a 2017 holiday play for CCA. She primarily considers herself an actor, director and educator, and is excited to be dabbling in playwriting, she said.

Mackintosh is the second person to receive the CCA Judie Hanel Award for Theater. The award was established in 2016 on the 10th Anniversary of the Columbia Center for the Arts and was presented to the award’s namesake, Judie Hanel, who is an original member and creator of the CCA CAST Theater Troupe.