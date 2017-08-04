Meriwether oath

The Hood River Port Commission swore in its third new board member, Dave Meriwether, at Tuesday’s general meeting. Above, Jean Hadley, notary public, administers the oath of office. The port now has a full board of five elected leaders. At last month’s meeting, Ben Sheppard and John Everitt were sworn in.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment