Record-breaking performance by HRVST Osprey

The Hood River Valley Swim Team sent 10 swimmers to the Arena 11 and Over Oregon Swimming Championships at Mt. Hood Community College July 27-30.

At this meet, the Hood River Valley Swim Team Osprey set a new team record in the 400-meter medley relay, a record that has stood for over 20 years. The 11-12-year-old girls team of Skyla Hollowell, Nora Sandoval, Michelle Graves, and Thea Smith finished with a time of 5 minutes, 28.91 seconds in the relay, blowing the old record out of the water, which was 5:39.44 set back in 1994.

Hollowell, 11, placed in the top eight in every one of her events and led the team with 20 points. She was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:54.14), seventh in the 50 breaststroke (43.22), fifth in the 200 freestyle (2:32.51), sixth in the 100 butterfly (1:22.13), seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.10) and finished the meet with her top placing of fourth in the 400 free (5:22.57).

Sandoval, 12, swam to four personal best times and with an 18-second drop in the 400m freestyle with a time of 5:05, finishing eighth. Michelle Graves, 11, scored points in multiple events in this meet for the Osprey. She was sixth in the 50 breaststroke (43.14), eighth in the 100 fly (1:25.36), the 50 backstroke (39.16) and the 100 breaststroke (1:33.28). Smith swam in three time trial races, the 50, 100 and 200 free, and gathered personal best times in each of those events.

The senior girls 400 MR consisting of Allie Burke, Dhani Freeland, Erin Nelson and Nadia Smith achieved a season best time of 5:06.48, earning them an eighth-place finish in the event.

Burke also accomplished two personal best times and a 10th-place finish in the 15 & Over 1500 (19:51.65). Back from the University of Idaho, Freeland swam to a 12th-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.87).

Nelson, competing in the 15 & Overs division, finished 12th-place in both the 400 free (4:59.70) and 200 free (2:20.60) events. Smith, also swimming in the 15 & Over division, placed 12th in the 200 fly (2:43.13) and 15th in the 200 free (2:22.69).

Swimming to five personal best times was 12-year-old Christopher Dankenbring. He also placed ninth in three separate events: 100 butterfly (1:17.84), 400 free (5:11.15) and 200 butterfly (2:58.13). Phillip Hecksel, swimming in the 15 & Over events, had himself a weekend as well, as he recorded personal bests in all his events. Hecksel also achieved two Senior Sectional time standards in the 50 free and 200 fly and placed in the top eight in the following events: seventh in 50 free (25.45), sixth in the 200 fly (2:19.05) and seventh in the 200 free (2:05.30).

The last event for the summer for the Osprey is the Newport Seahorse Invitational Aug. 12-13. Those interested in swimming with the HRVST this fall, the free week to try out for the team will be Sept. 25-29. For more information, contact Shelly Rawding at hrvst.coach@gmail.com or check out the website at hrvst.org.