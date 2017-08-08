0

2017 Open Class Fair results

Mary Smith’s blue ribbon oil painting of Mount Hood.


As of Tuesday, August 8, 2017

Textiles

Pro

Lucille Herman, 2 blue

Over 70

Kay Arbuckle, 2 blue; Beverly Carpenter, 6 blue, 1 red; Nancy Case, 1 blue;

Adult

Karen Bureker 2 blue, 1 red; Ruben Betts, 1 red; Velma Budworth, 1 red; Karen Bureker, 1 red; Bonnie Coleman, 2 blue, 2 red; Bonnie Coleman, 1 red; Deevonna Frazier, 1 blue; Anne Kramer, 5 blue; Ruth Kosmalski, 2 blue; Sheryl Keizer, 1 blue; Denise Long, 1 blue; Nancy Lunt, 1 blue

High School

Brooklyn Williams, 1 blue

Beginner

Travis Betts, 1 blue; Gillian Reed, 1 red

Textiles — Quilts

Pro

Barb Frazier, 3 blue, 2 red; Rhonda Harris, 5 blue, 1 red; Vickie VanKoten, 1 blue

Over 70

Kathie Alley, 1 blue, 2 red; Beverly Carpenter, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Mary Parrott, 1 blue; Tania Tyrrell, 2 red; Jean Stone, 1 red; JoAnn Wittenberg, 5 blue

Adult

Kathy Bullach, 3 blue; Shirlyn Betts, 1 red; Nancy Lunt, 1 red; Anne Marie Martin, 11 blue; Diane Parrott, 1 blue; Nancy Slagle, 1 red; Kim Vogel, 1 red

Middle School

Jayden Szeremi, 1 blue; Brooklyn Williams, 1 white

Child

Julia Bounds, 1 red

Beginner

Evelyn Betts, 1 red; Aneka Diem, 1 blue

Food Preservation

Adult

Kay Arbuckle, blue; Pamela Allen-Dean, 6 blue, 1 red, 3 white; Jessie Adams, 1 red, 1 white; Bonnie Coleman, 2 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Linda Chamberlain, 1 white; Julianna Cuyler, 2 blue; Mary DeVore, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Barb Durham, 3 blue, 2 red; Ellisa Fellows, 5 blue, 5 red; Lori Fortune, 1 blue; Sue Hedges, 1 blue, 1 red, 3 white; Sandra Haynie, 4 blue, 1 red; Christi Hardman, 2 blue, 1 red; Shirley Hedges, 4 blue, 1 red, 2 white; Delbert Hedges, 1 red, 1 white; Doug Hedges, 2 blue, 2 red; Nancy Lunt, 1 blue; Melissa Kugler, 1 blue, 1 red; Jeff Mitchell, 2 blue, 1 red; Kathy Mitchell, 13 blue, 7 red; Deana Rigert, 1 blue; Lori Pillett, 1 blue, 2 red; Nancy Slagle, 2 red, 1 white

High school

Eva Murray, 2 blue

Middle school

Marisa Rigert, 2 blue, 1 red; Nathan Hedges, 1 blue

Children

Jennica Rigert, 1 blue; Bridger Reed, 1 red; Landon Reed, 1 blue; Ava Gonzales-Haynie, 1 blue; Hattie Jones, 1 blue

Baked Goods

Beginner

Bella Hedges, 3 blue, 1 red; Lyra Nesbitt, 2 blue, 3 red; Eiley Wagner, 1 red; Hilda Barrera, 4 blue; Benjamin Rice, 1 red; Joseph Rice, 1 red; Bridger Reed, 1 blue; Mia Armendario, 1 red, Mika Hedges, 4 blue; Clinton Smith, 1 red

Child

McKinzie Smith, 1 red; Sarah Mason, 1 red; Addi Wagner, 1 blue, Hannah Rice, 1 red; Emily Rice, 1 red; Ian Szeremi, 3 blue; Michelle Stasak, 2 blue

Middle School

Kyrie Nesbitt, 3 blue, 1 red; Clayton Green, 1 blue; Lillie Jacobs, 4 blue; Jayden Szeremi, 3 blue; Nathan Hedges, 1 red; Rachel Mason, 1 blue

High School

Emily Mason, 1 blue, 1 red; Rachel Mooney, 1 blue, 2 red; Madison Mooney, 1 blue; Jancy Sykes, 4 blue, 3 red; Kara Woodard, 1 blue, 1 red; Gracie Meyerse, 1 blue, Kaylee Jacobs, 1 blue, 1 red

Adult

Pamela Allen-Dean, 10 blue, 3 red; Shelia Heinemann, 1 red; Marilyn Johnon, 6 blue, 1 red; Nancy Lundt, 12 blue, 2 red; Diane Parrot, 4 blue, 1 red; Nancy Slagle, 1 blue, 1 red; Judy Wols, 1 blue; Kay Arbuckle, 9 blue (Best Fruitcake); Mary Parrott, 2 blue, 1 red; Velma Budworth, 2 blue, 1 red; Linda Chamberlain, 1 red; Tarry Honn, 1 blue, 1 red; Shirley Hedges, 5 blue, 1 red (Best Fruit: Best Apple); Sheila Heinman, 1 blue; Shirley Nesbitt, 1 blue

Fruits and Vegetables

Adult

Pamela Allen-Dean, 7 blue, 1 white; Kay Arbuckle, 1 blue; Celia Barrilleaux, 9 blue, 5 red; Michele Brisbo, 3 blue, 2 red, 3 white; Alta Bryan, 8 blue, 5 red, 2 white; Linda Chamberlain, 1 red; Bonnie Coleman, 3 blue, 9 red, 6 white; LJ Gage, 2 blue, 1 red; Shirley Hedges, 11 blue; Del Hedges, 1 blue; Doug Hedges, 1 blue, 6 red; Sue Hedges, 12 blue, 3 red, 1 white; Kristi Hardman, 1 blue, 1 red; Sandra Haynie, 2 blue, 1 red; Kay Lincoln, 5 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Mary Parrott, 5 blue, 1 red; Dianne Parrott, 5 blue, 3 red, 2 white; Cam Scott, 3 blue, 5 red, 3 white; Nancy Slagle, 3 blue, 1 red

Children

Soliette Barrilleaux, 14 blue, 3 red, 1 white; Ariella Barrilleaux, 1 blue; Hannah Olivia Hamilton, 3 blue, 1 red

Clothing

Adult

Ruth Kosmalski, 15 blue, 5 red; Sheryl Keizer, 1 red; Kristi Hardman, 2 blue; Eileen Utroske, 1 red; Barb Frasier, 2 blue; Nancy Lunt, 1 blue; Lori Fortune, 1 blue; Anne Marie Martin, 2 blue

High School

Kaylee Jacobs, 1 red, 1 white; Brooklyn Williams, 1 white

Beginner

Gilian Reed, 1 blue

Photography

Over 70

Kay Lincoln, 2 red, 3 white; Jill McBee, 4 blue, 1 red, 4 white (over 70 medal); Richard McBee, 5 red, 3 white; Alan Winans, 3 red, 2 white

Adult

Nancy Asai, 2 blue, 6 red; Chrystal Akin-Bruce, 1 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Bonnie Coleman, 2 white; Pamela Allen-Dean, 1 blue, 2 red, 3 white; Brandi Fletcher, 4 blue; Kristi Hardman, 1 red, 2 white; Judy Hanson, 9 blue, 18 red, 9 white; Carol Hoffman, 2 red; Faith Keolker, 2 red, 1 white; Melissa Kugler, 4 blue, 1 red (1 best portrait); Gayle Lee, 1 white; Stan Lee, 2 red; Brenda Colfelt Meyer, 8 blue, 4 red (awards: A community event, best animal); Noah Noteboom, 5 blue, 6 red; Angel Nesbitt, 2 blue, 2 red; Kristen Pierce, 2 blue, 1 red; Diane Parrott, 3 red, 2 white; Nancy Slagle, 1 blue, 1 white; Josh Worth, 2 blue, 1 red; Breanna Weekly, 2 blue, 1 red, 1 white

High School

Nicolas Henage, 1 blue, 1 red; Kaylee Jacobs, 4 blue, 1 red, 1 white; Carlos Marquez, 1 blue, 1 red; Emily Mason, 8 blue (high school medal); Lexie McCafferty, 7 blue, 2 red; Jancy Sykes, 2 red, 1 white; Kara Woodard, 3 white; Lizzy Weekly, 1 blue

Middle School

Ellieana Bounds, 3 blue, 3 red; Claire Bokovoy, 3 blue, 10 red, 3 white; Scarlet Caudill, 1 blue, 1 red; Indigo Caudill, 2 blue, 1 red, 2 white; Allie Doss, 1 blue; Tanner Fletcher, 4 blue, 2 white; Aidan Haynie, 1 red, 1 white; Lillie Jacobs, 4 blue, 8 red, 1 white; Stephen Kugler, 1 blue; Mira Olson, 1 blue, 3 red, 3 white; Vivian Olson, 3 blue, 2 red, 3 white; Grace Ryblick, 1 blue, 3 red, 3 white; Alexis Weber, 1 white; Aubrie Weber, 1 white; Emma Wingerd, 2 red, 4 white; Katie Zeman, 1 blue, 5 red

Child

Julia Bounds, 2 blue; Elly Fateley, 1 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Annette Garcia, 1 blue; Shianne Kugler, 1 blue; Hailey Stoneberg, 4 red

Beginner

Aiden Krieger, 2 red; Vivianne Lee, 3 red, 2 white; Landon Reed, 1 blue; Clinton Smith, 1 blue

Artistic Design — Floral

Adult

Judy Wols, 3 blue, 4 red; Margaret Taylor, 3 blue, 2 red; Jackie Shaw, 7 blue, 2 red, 2 white;Norma Curtis, 4 blue, 4 white; Jill McBee, 3 blue, 4 red, 2 white; Joann Gage, 1 white;Diane Carroll, 2 blue, 1 red; Mary Graves, 1 blue; Cindy Williams, 1 blue, 1 red

Middle School/High School

Michelle Kinoshita, 2 blue; Lizzy Weekly, 2 blue; Emily Mitchell, 1 blue; Calle Zantecleschia, 1 blue; Jayden Szeremi, 3 blue

Child

Tristan Gaston, 1 blue, 1 white; Christine Kinoshita, 2 blue; Mika Hedges, 9 blue, 2 red; Tristan Gaston, 7 blue; Bella Hedges, 6 blue, 4 red, 2 white; Soilette Barrilleaux, 19 blue, 6 red, 2 white; Ian Szeremi, 3 blue

Horticulture

Adult

Alta Bryan, 2 blue; Sue Hedges, 2 blue, 2 white; Myra Holmes, 7 blue, 3 red; Ron Greenwood, 7 blue, 3 red; Joella Dethman, 7 blue, 6 red, 1 white; Naomi Frisbee, 2 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Judy Wols, 3 blue, 2 red, 1 white; Diana Carroll, 13 blue, 10 red, 6 white; Jill McBee, 2 red, 1 white; Jackie Shaw, 9 blue, 8 red; Carol Hoffman, 2 red, 1 white; Pam Lago, 3 blue, 2 red, 2 white; Cudia Barrilleaux, 2 blue, 4 red; Sue Richardson, 1 blue; Kay Lincoln, 18 blue, 9 red, 6 white; Verna Martin, 2 blue, 1 white; Norma Curtis, 3 blue, 1 red, 2 white; Kay Arbuckle, 1 red; Joni Walker, 1 red; Soliette Barrilleaux, 1 red; Joann Gage, 1 red

Ceramics

High School

Rachel Mooney, 2 blue, 1 red; Madison Mooney, 3 blue, 2 red

Middle School

Ali Haynes, 1 blue; Tatum Wyatt, 1 blue; Michelle Kinoshita, 2 blue, 2 red

Child

Sarah Mason, 1 red

Beginner

Aneka Diem, 3 blue; Forrest Diem, 2 blue, 1 red

﻿

