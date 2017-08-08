Entertainment Update for Aug. 9 edition

Open Mic at Community Music

Gorge Community Music will host “Open Mic” at the store on Friday, Aug. 11, upstairs on the stage, from 730-9:30 p.m. New acts and local talent are encouraged to participate. If you are a local musician in search of an audience, this could be your big chance! Call now to reserve your spot. Gorge Community Music, 410 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541- 296-2900.

Maryhill Music on the Terrace

Maryhill Winery features top northwest regional acts outside on the terrace most weekends in August, 1-5 p.m.

The Olson Brothers, Aug. 13

Zenda Torrey & Mike Doolin, Aug. 19

Debra Arlynn & The Goodness, Aug. 20

Ben Rice, Aug. 27

Maryhill Winery, 9774 Hwy. 14, Goldendale, Wash.; 877-627-9445.

Big River Blues at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Aug. 8, Tuesday Taps & Tune with Al & Kenny, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, The Big River Blues Band, 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12, Tyson Huckins, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E. Second St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Freehugger at Volcanic

Freehugger will be playing at Volcanic Bottle Shoppe on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on the back patio, playing originals, bluegrass, blues and rock.

Volcanic Bottle Shoppe, 1410 12th St., Hood River; 541-436-1226.

Vintage Dufur Days Aug. 12-13

Vintage Dufur Days will be held Aug. 12-13 on Main Street in the historic town of Dufur, located just 15 minutes south of The Dalles off Highway 197. This year’s Vintage Dufur Days will have live music, museum displays, a main street parade, food court, field operations including vintage tractors, implements, binders and sack sewing, plus a vintage tractor pull and much more.

Garoutte, Cook at The Pines

Coming up at The Pines:

Kit Garoutte and Nancy Cook, Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. “Lots of originals and a few familiar favorites done with love and passion. You just might love it too!”

The Pines Tasting Room, 202 Cascade Ave., Hood River; 541-993-8301.

Fort Dalles Rodeo Boot Stompin Dance, BBQ Party Aug. 11

It’s a rib kicking, boot stompin’, dance and BBQ party on Friday, Aug. 11 from 4:30-11 p.m. on Washington Street next to the Granada Theater. This event is a benefit for Breast Health for Strong Families and the Fort Dalles Rodeo Association. Rib dinner, hamburgers, hot dogs, beer garden (21 and over), kids activities. Live music from DJ E and Dirty Voltage, an AC/DC cover band.

‘The Larks’ bird outing Aug. 13

Meet fellow birdwatchers on Sunday, Aug. 13 at 7 a.m. at the China Gorge Park-&-Ride in Hood River to caravan up Highway 35 to Devil’s Half-Acre in the Mt. Hood National Forest. Bring water, binoculars and comfortable shoes. Expect to see up to 25 bird species at this high-elavation meadow.

Stargazing Night Aug. 12

The Perseid Meteor Shower will be at its height the night of Saturday, Aug. 12, and from 9-11 p.m., teens and tweens can watch the shooting stars, learn a little about the Perseids, and enjoy late night snacks on the lawn in the Hood River Library gardens. Participants are encouraged to bring blankets and pillows to lay on.This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535.

