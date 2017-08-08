Hood River County Fair, 4-H Results

Textiles
(Continued from Aug. 5)
Textiles for All, Cloverbuds (Clothing and Textiles) — Akin, Rylee P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Wood, Hazel P Hood River; Wood, Hazel P Hood River; Kime, Gabriel P Mosier; Kime, Zachary P Mosier; Kime, Zachary P Mosier; Barrera, Hilda P Parkdale; Kugler, Shianne P Parkdale; Kugler, Shianne P Parkdale; Kugler, Shianne P Parkdale; Najera - Ponce, Valentina P Parkdale
Textiles for All, Intermediate (Clothing and Textiles) — Baker, Morgan B Hood River
Textiles for All, Senior (Clothing and Textiles) — Baker, Haylee B Hood River;
Window Display, Cloverbud (Clothing and Textiles) — Kime, Gabriel P Mosier; Kime, Zachary P Mosier; Barrera, Hilda P Parkdale; Level, Lilly P Parkdale; Level, Vivian P Parkdale
Window Display, Junior (Clothing and Textiles) — Castaneda, Marina B Hood River
Window Display, Intermediate (Clothing and Textiles) — Rigert, Marisa CH, B Hood River
Window Display, Senior (Clothing and Textiles) — Mooney, Rachael C B Parkdale
Clothing Judging Contest, Cloverbud (Clothing and Textiles) — Rigert, Jennica P Hood River
Stitch Lines on Paper, Cloverbud (Clothing and Textiles) — Akin, Rylee P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Hamilton, Hannah Olivia P Parkdale
Bean Bag (Clothing and Textiles) — Benefield, Kennley CH, B Mt. Hood/Parkdale; Heath, Keyle B Hood River; Johnston, Zayleah B Hood River; Kahler, Abigail B Hood River; Bounds, Julia B Parkdale; Routson, Sarah B Parkdale; Garcia, Annette R Hood River; Marquez, Karyna R Hood River;
Quilt Square (Clothing and Textiles) — Rigert, Marisa CH, B Hood River
Food and Nutrition
Basic Skills Level 1 Recipe of the Year — Marquez, Karyna RC, B Hood River; Basic Skills Level 1 Cookies (Foods and Nutrition) Marquez, Karyna GC, CH, B Hood River; Heath, Keyle B Hood River
Level 1 — Muffin (Foods and Nutrition) — Marquez, Karyna B Hood River
Level 2 — Cookies (Foods and Nutrition) — Green, Clayton B Parkdale Class; Level 2 — Cookies, Ball, Megan CH, B Parkdale
Level 3 — Basic Dinner Rolls (Foods and Nutrition) — Lavery, Megan RC, B Hood River
Food Prep, Intermediate (Foods and Nutrition) — Rigert, Marisa CH, B Hood River
Table Decorating — Junior (Foods and Nutrition) Marquez, Karyna R Hood River
Table Decorating — Cloverbud, Akin, Rylee P Hood River
Microwave Healthy Snack Contest – Cloverbud, Rigert, Jennica P Hood River
Senior Microwave Healthy Snack Contest —Rigert, Carter B Hood River
Food for All — 4-H Adventures, Duddles, Cole P Hood River; Muma, Miles P Hood River; Muma, Wyatt P Hood River; Nesbitt, Lyra-Sage P Hood River; Nesbitt, Lyra-Sage P Hood River; Nesbitt, Lyra-Sage P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Barrera, Hilda P Parkdale; Barrera, Hilda P Parkdale; Barrera, Hilda P Parkdale
Foods For All — Junior, Marquez, Karyna CH, B Hood River; Marquez, Karyna B Hood River; Marquez, Karyna B Hood River; Castaneda, Marina R Hood River; Harjo, Hailey R Hood River; Kahler, Abigail R Hood River
Foods For All — Intermediate, Rigert, Marisa GC, CH, B Hood River; Marques, Logan B Hood River; Roof, Jackson B Hood River
Foods For All — Senior, Mooney, Madison C B Parkdale; Mooney, Rachael C B Parkdale; Mooney, Rachael C B Parkdale; Mooney, Madison C R Parkdale; Mooney, Madison C R Parkdale; Mooney, Rachael C R Parkdale
Cloverbuds Measuring Contest — Akin, Rylee P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Hamilton, Hannah Olivia P Parkdale; Kugler, Shianne P Parkdale
Junior Measuring Contest — Bounds, Julia CH, B Parkdale; Johnston, Zayleah RC, B Hood River; Stoneberg, Hailey B Hood River; Benefield, Kennley B Mt. Hood/Parkdale; Routson, Sarah B Parkdale; Garcia, Annette R Hood River; Kahler, Abigail R Hood Rive;r Marquez, Karyna R Hood River
Cloverbuds Snack Contest — Akin, Rylee P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Hamilton, Hannah Olivia P Parkdale; Kugler, Shianne P Parkdale
1st Year Snack Contest —Bounds, Julia CH, B Parkdale; Heath, Keyle B Hood River; Johnston, Zayleah B Hood River; Marquez, Karyna B Hood River; Stoneberg, Hailey B Hood River; Benefield, Kennley B Mt. Hood/Parkdale;Routson, Sarah B Parkdale
Table Decorating Intermediate — Rigert, Marisa CH, B Hood River
Intro Level - Food Judging Contest — Akin, Rylee P Hood River; Rigert, Jennica P Hood River; Hamilton, Hannah Olivia P Parkdale; Kugler, Shianne P Parkdale;
Junior Level — Food Judging Contest— Stoneberg, Hailey CH, B Hood River; Heath, Keyle B Hood River; Johnston, Zayleah B Hood River; Marquez, Karyna B Hood River; Benefield, Kennley R Mt. Hood/Parkdale; Bounds, Julia R Parkdale;
Judging Contest, Intermediate — Rigert, Marisa R Hood River
Food Preservation
Canned Cooked Jam — Marquez, Karyna CH, B Hood River; Lavery, Megan RC, B Hood River; Rigert, Marisa RC, B Hood River
Canned Cooked Jelly — Marquez, Karyna CH, B Hood River
Dried Vegetable — Lavery, Megan RC, B Hood River Class
Livestock Judging Contest
Cantrell, Briana B Hood River; Castaneda, Marina B Hood River;Kahler, Abigail B Hood River; Bounds, Julia B Parkdale; Duddles, Emma B Parkdale; Hughes, Colbey B Parkdale
