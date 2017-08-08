Pet of the Week: Bonded pair Pebbles and BamBam are twice the fun

Pebbles and BamBam have been selected by volunteers as Adopt A Dog’s adoptable pets of the week. These two are a bonded pair, 10 and 11 years old — and if one playful pup is great, TWO playful pups are awesome!

They adore people and are happy all the time, but especially if they're with their peeps! Pebbles is a female Poodle mix, and BamBam is a male Pomeranian mix. They love each other and bond quickly with people, eager to follow anyone around and look for something to do.

They are both current on shots, microchipped and spayed and neutered. The adoption fee for the pair is $185.

Adopt a Dog is run by a small group of volunteers, and, since many of the dogs are in foster, they ask that applications be turned in from the website (hoodriveradoptadog@gmail.com) ahead of time; they’ll be in touch to schedule a meet and greet and answer questions.

Adoption hours at Hukari Animal Shelter in Odell, 3910 Heron Drive, are Wednesday, 5-7 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m.



They offer 24PetWatch microchips, which include free registration into the 24PetWatch pet recovery service. For more information visit www.24petwatch.com, or call 1-866-597-2424.