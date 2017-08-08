Pick of the Week: ‘Wildflower Forage & Dye’ Aug. 12

Cascade Mountain School’s family program for August is a wildflower forage and natural dye workshop with Julie Beeler, teacher with Oregon College of Arts and Crafts and Pacific Northwest College of Art.

Participants will gather on Saturday, Aug. 12 to forage for natural dyes to dye silk scarves. The first half of the day will be spent hiking in the Trout Lake area looking and foraging for wildflowers, and the second half working in the art studio creating eco prints and dye baths with the foraged plants.

Expect to explore beautiful places, learn about natural dye plants, experience different techniques for creating patterns, and dye your own scarf, states a press release.

Meet at the Mt. Adams Ranger Station picnic tables to carpool to the foraging location. The afternoon will be spent at Beeler’s studio. The program is aimed for adults and children 13 and over, with a suggested donation of $40; all materials will be included. Bring a sack lunch; beverages will be provided.

To register, visit www.cascademountainschool.org (click “Programs” tab), email Emily@cascademountainschool.org or call 503-358-1949.



