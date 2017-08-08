Where do you think the worst traffic intersections are in Hood River? That’s the ongoing question the city is asking the community. Last month it issued a staff-suggested list of the most dangerous or problematic crossings, but the city is also asking citizens to weigh in. Above, 13th and Belmont is one such hazardous area, given high traffic volume, speeds, visibility and high pedestrian use. What’s your nomination for the crossing most needing attention? Online and paper surveys (available at city hall and at any city meeting) ask people to cite the location and reasons they feel it is a problem. Go to ci.hood-river.or.us, and look on the middle of the home page for “Citizen Input on Problem Intersections.” Click on the Survey Monkey link, in English and Spanish.