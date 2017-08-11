BBBS enjoys SUP event

Big Winds’ Junior Elite Stand-up Paddling (SUP) Team held its sixth annual SUP clinic for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Columbia Gorge on Aug. 6 at Nichols Basin. About 12 Bigs and Littles from Hood River, Klickitat and Wasco counties attended and learned the basics of SUP in a two-hour paddling session.

Little Brother Jerry and his Big Brother Tim (photo above) spent their Sunday morning paddling around Nichols Basin. Jerry came back onto shore soaking wet with a huge smile on his face! The two enjoy a variety of activities together: monster truck shows, playing soccer and going to baseball games.

Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program of The Next Door, provides children ages 6 to 14 with one-on-one mentoring relationships with adult volunteers. Hood River and Klickitat counties have five girls and 11 boys waiting for their Bigs. To become a volunteer mentor, contact Emily Roberts in Hood River and Klickitat counties at 541-490-9979 or Kateel Muhs in Wasco County at 541-399-0259.