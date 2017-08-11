Cool off at Hood River Library

With hot weather forecasted this summer, the Hood River County Library District once again is welcoming people to use the library as a cooling shelter. People coming to get out of the heat will find air conditioning, access to water, and lots of comfortable places to sit down and rest.

The Hood River Library is open as a cooling shelter during regular hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit their website at hoodriverlibrary.org.