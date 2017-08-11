‘Eclipse 2017’ Souvenir Edition comes Wednesday

“Here Comes The Sun” … there it goes.

With that, “Eclipse 2017 Souvenir Edition” begins. The special publication of Hood River News, The Dalles Chronicle and White Salmon Enterprise explores all aspects of the expected Aug. 21 astronomical phenomenon, including fun facts (and myths busted), eclipse-appropriate song titles, photo tips, eclipse terminology, and safety tips — including extensive advice on the all-important topic of eye safety.

All that and a bit of history, via Gorge residents’ memory of the 1979 solar eclipse.

Look for “Eclipse 2017” inside the Aug. 16 Hood River News:

Also, read Tim Rayle’s account of witnessing the 2010 solar eclipse while in the south Pacific.

What will you do to view this once-in-a-lifetime event? After you watch the eclipse, send us a few details about what went into it and made it special — 100 words or fewer, please — with photo attachments, to hrnews@hoodrivernews.com.

Send them in on Aug. 21 and we’ll publish some as early as our Aug. 23 edition, and post some right away on hoodrivernews.com.