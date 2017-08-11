Hood River Police plan ‘seat belt blitz’

Back to school shopping might include a new car seat for your child.

Beginning Aug. 21, officers with the Hood River Police Department will be working extra patrols throughout the city.

The “seat belt blitz” extends through Sept. 3. The program is funded by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and run in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This enforcement campaign will take place throughout the state.



The focus will be on seat belts, speed and cell phone use while driving. The purpose of this traffic enforcement is to promote safety, compliance and to reduce the number of motor vehicle related injuries or deaths, according to Hood River Police Sgt. Don Cheli.

A new Oregon law for children under age 2 requires they use a child seat with harness in a rear-facing position, unless the child turned 1 prior to May 26, 2017. A child over age 2, or who turned 1 prior to May 26, 2017, must continue to ride in a car seat with harness or in a booster until they reach age 8 or the height of 4 feet, 9 inches and the adult belt fits them correctly.

The new law, which extends the rear facing requirement from the previous age 1 to age 2, will better protect the child’s head, neck and spine from potential crash injuries, according to traffic safety experts.



Law enforcement will not only be checking for people wearing seat belts, but also that they are being worn properly. Proper use means the lap belt must be placed low across the hips and the shoulder belt should cross the center of the chest over the collar bone.

