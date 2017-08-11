Motorcycle, vintage snowmobile gathering comes to WAAAM

Got an awesome motorcycle? Bring your ride to the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum on Aug. 12 to show it off to the world between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. All years, makes and models are welcome to come and participate.

The Pacific Northwest Vintage Snowmobile Club is willing to bet that they can have more vintage snowmobiles present than motorcycles this year. The club has trounced local motorcycle enthusiasts for the past two years in a row.

In addition to the gathering, WAAAM will have several of its antique airplanes out and some automobiles as well. Be sure to get a complementary ride in all the automobiles that are out. The Restoration Shop will be open for a tour at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.