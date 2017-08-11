Oregon Timber Trail ready for use

The newest bike trail in Oregon essentially runs the entire length of the state, and into California, it’s called the Oregon Timber Trail.

This is a 668-mile singletrack mountain bike trail that starts near Hood River and goes down south near Modoc County, Calif.

The Oregon Timber Trail is now the state's largest bike trail. The trail is separated into four tiers with 10 segments and is designed to take up to 20 to 30 days to complete.

If you are thinking about taking on this 668-mile journey, the trail officials suggest you spread out the ride into the four separate tiers. From north to south, the trail begins with the 200-plus-mile Hood Tier, followed by the 110-mile Deschutes Tier, the 140-mile Willamette Tier, and then finally ends with the Fremont Tier, which stretches more than 190 miles.

This project took over 18 months to build, it is 91 percent unpaved and 51 percent single track, which means this is no beginners journey, but maybe the near 700-mile distance already suggested that.

The trail was planned to be open in April, but it’s now officially open for use and according to the Willamette Weekly, only two people have completed this trip.

As the end of summer is quickly approaching, it might not be a bad idea to take the mountain bikes out of the garage for one last ride before the weather becomes an issue.