‘Putting Your House in Order’ seminar Aug. 29

Anderson’s Tribute Center, 14th and Belmont, Hood River, hosts “Putting Your House in Order” on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 5:30-7 p.m. The seminar will cover estate and funeral planning, wills and power of attorney, medical care, advanced directives and other legal issues.

Dianne Level, Anderson’s Tribute Center family service counselor, Teunis Wyers, attorney at law, Colleen Ballinger, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, and an estate preservation and financial professional will speak. A crematory and facility tour will be led by Jack Trumbull, funeral director.

Come play “20 questions” with a local estate attorney and estate preservationist for free, and receive essential documents to protect yourself, your family and your assets. The seminar will also cover social security updates, a facility tour and raffle. Hors d’oeuvres and drinks will be provided by Anderson’s at 5 p.m.

Please RSVP to Level, 541-806-4920 or level@gorge.net.