Sheriff Log, July 30 to Aug. 5

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Aug. 1 — AGA Road — Male arrested for felony domestic assault IV and harassment.
Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):
Aug. 5 — Cascade Locks — Female arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and heroin and lodged at NORCOR.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Aug. 1 — Belmont Drive, 3600 block — Criminal mischief reported.
Aug. 4 — Lost Lake Road, 9000 block — Vandalism reported. A male was arrested and lodged at NORCOR.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
July 31 — Summit Drive and Lippman Road — Deputy investigated a two-car motor vehicle crash. The crash involved alcohol.
Aug. 3 — Parkdale — Female arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangering on Highway 35 near milepost 60.
Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:
July 31 — Cascade Lock Marina — Hit and run reported.
July 31 — Tucker Road, 1100 block — Deputy responded to a single car motor vehicle crash.
Aug. 1 — Wy’east Road, 3000 block — Hit and run reported.
Aug. 3 — Highway 382 at Highway 35 junction — Deputy investigated a motor vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.
Aug. 4 — NW WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Deputy responded to a motor vehicle crash between a moped and a van. Injuries were reported.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
July 30 — Highway 35 and Highway 30 — Male arrested for misdemeanor driving while suspended and an outstanding warrant from Clackamas County. He was lodged at NORCOR.
July 31 — State Street, 300 block — Male arrested on a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.
Aug. 2 — State Street, 300 block — Juvenile male arrested on a detainer.
Aug. 3 — Cascade Locks — Juvenile arrested for a parole violation.
Aug. 5 — Hood River — A male was arrested for an outstanding warrant after a foot pursuit. He was lodged at NORCOR.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
July 31 — Second Street, 7200 block, Parkdale — Deputy took a report of someone dumping garbage into a private dumpster (theft of services).
Aug. 2 — Punch Bowl Falls — Male contacted regarding a theft complaint.
