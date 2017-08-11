Students raise funds for Odell animal shelter

LAST YEAR’S fifth graders, in Kim Martin’s Mid Valley Elementary classroom, worked on a community service project during the school year, said Mid Valley Principal Kim Yasui.
“The group pictured (Hugh Chandler, Tiannah Meza and Trevon Beam) went above and beyond, earning more than $200 for the animal shelter in Odell,” Yasui said. “To earn money, they collected pop cans, set up donation jars and sold popcorn.”
The three will attend Wy’east Middle School in the fall.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site. A user's first several comments must be manually approved by a moderator.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment