Students raise funds for Odell animal shelter

Hugh Chandler, Tiannah Meza and Trevon Beam raised more than $200 for the Odell animal shelter.

Submitted photo
Hugh Chandler, Tiannah Meza and Trevon Beam raised more than $200 for the Odell animal shelter.

As of Friday, August 11, 2017

LAST YEAR’S fifth graders, in Kim Martin’s Mid Valley Elementary classroom, worked on a community service project during the school year, said Mid Valley Principal Kim Yasui.

“The group pictured (Hugh Chandler, Tiannah Meza and Trevon Beam) went above and beyond, earning more than $200 for the animal shelter in Odell,” Yasui said. “To earn money, they collected pop cans, set up donation jars and sold popcorn.”

The three will attend Wy’east Middle School in the fall.

