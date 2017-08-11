Teamwork at Peace Village

At Mosier Community School, Peace Village participants go through a mini-Ropes Course involving trust-building and other cooperative skills. Now in its 11th year, Peace Village activities included yoga, music, field trips, crafts using recycled and reused materials, and field games (some involving water play). The 160 campers were joined by 40 mentors ranging from junior counselors to adults. The campers worked all week on an art project commemorating the life and work of Minoru Yasui, a Hood River native who was posthumously granted the Presidential Medal of Honor in 2015 by President Barack Obama. Learn more about the camp at columbiapeacevillage.org.