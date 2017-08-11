Tsuruta tennis courts closing soon for construction

The Tsuruta Tennis Courts on May Street will close Aug. 14-28 for repairs. The work will be done by Cushion Tennis Courts of Redmond.

This is an update from a closure period announced earlier, and is due to an equipment-related delay by the contractor, according to Mark Lago, public works director.

The $40,000 city project will resurface the two east courts, where cracks and bubbles developed in the three years since the last resurfacing. All four courts will then be repainted for uniformity. The city received a $60,000 settlement from the now-defunct company that did the faulty resurfacing two years ago, and the remaining $20,000 will be set aside for future maintenance, according to Lago. He credited the input of the Hood River Tennis Committee, a group of long-time supporters of the facility.

The courts, dedicated to Hood River’s Sister City of Tsuruta, Japan, are located on May Street near 17th, next to Hood River Aquatic Center and across from Hood River Middle School. The four courts are open to the public, until 10 p.m., and can be played on for free, though preference is given to organized tennis competition, lessons and practices by public schools and Community Education.

The only other public tennis courts in the county are located at Oak Grove Park until the project is complete.