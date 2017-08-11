‘Wheels of Hope’ campaign rolls out help again in 2017

The radio stations of Bicoastal Media are teaming with Northshore Medical Group to launch their annual campaign to help a Columbia Gorge family in need. Wheels of Hope will provide a deserving family lacking transportation options a 2007 Honda Accord from Griffith Motors to help them meet their daily needs.

Community members can make nominations of friends and neighbors who are in need online at Gorgeradio.com.



A panel of judges made up of representatives from Bicoastal Media, Northshore Medical Group, and representatives of agencies involved in helping families will select the family to receive the vehicle, which will be awarded in mid-October.

In addition, this year's recipient will be able to "Pay It Forward" as Bud Light will make a $3,000 donation in the recipient's name to a deserving charity.

Watch for the Wheels of Hope vehicle to be on display at various local events throughout the summer, including at Families in the Park at Hood River's Jackson Park, and the Klickitat and Wasco County fairs.

Along with Bicoastal Media, Northshore Medical Group and Griffith Motors, Wheels of Hope is also supported by Walmart, Bud Light, The Dalles Fruit Company, The Dalles Napa Auto Parts, A Kidz Dental Zone, NW Natural, Maupin Stoves & Spas, Oregon Equipment, Tacy's Place, Windermere Real Estate, Infinite Graphix, Columbia Veterinary Hospital, and Crestline Construction.

Bicoastal Media owns and operates KACI 93.5 FM, Newsradio 1300 AM/103.9 FM, KCGB 105.5/96.9 FM, KIHR AM 1340/98.3 FM, and KMSW 92.7/102.9 FM.