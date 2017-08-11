WSVEF fundraiser Aug. 26 features barbecue

Mark your calendar for Saturday, Aug. 26. That’s the day the community will come together to “Pig Out” for White Salmon's schools at a fundraising pig roast in Rheingarten Park.

Come celebrate the end of the summer season and the start of school with the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation (WSVEF) and its community partners. There will be barbecue pork, sides, and Everybody’s beer. Cost is $5 per plate of food. Those 21 and over can enjoy a beer for $5 with identification.

Members from Columbia High’s football team will host games, and Tony Smiley will keep your toes tapping with live music.

The festivities run from 4-8 p.m., and no advance purchase is necessary. Volunteers are still needed. Please e-mail info@wsvef.org or call 541-490-3466 to help or donate. All proceeds go the WSVEF to benefit local schools.

“Pig Out” food and beverages are being donated by community partners including Hennis, Harvest Market, McCoy Holliston and Everybody’s Brewing. Thank you also to Chips, Rapid Ready Mix, Feast, White Salmon Baking Co., Yoga Samadhi, Inn of the White Salmon, Bishops Sanitation, Republic Services and Insitu for their support.