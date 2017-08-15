Death Notice for Aug. 16 edition: Nathan Chavez

Nathan Chavez
Nathan Chavez of Hood River, Ore., died Aug. 13, 2017. He was born May 5, 1980, and was 37 years of age at the time of his death. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
