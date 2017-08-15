Service Annoucement for Aug. 16 edition: John Greve

John Greve
John “Jack” Greve passed away Aug. 2, 2017, at his home in Underwood, Wash. He was born April 26, 1935, and was 82 at the time of his passing. Services for Jack are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www. AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
