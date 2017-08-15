Biggs resident arrested for suspected hash oil lab

A man who lives near Biggs Junction was arrested on suspicion of operating a hash oil lab at home.

On Aug. 9, at approximately 6 p.m., Oregon State Police executed a search warrant at the residence of Trevor Beers, 39, just outside of Biggs, off the Biggs-Rufus Highway.

The warrant was the result of an assault between the resident and a commercial motor vehicle driver near the Pilot truck stop earlier that morning.

OSP said Beers had been involved in a verbal altercation with the truck driver, 45-year-old Michael Brunette from Salem. During that confrontation, Beers allegedly struck Brunette across the face and left the area.

OSP Troopers responded to Beers’ residence. While trying to make contact with him, police found evidence indicating Beers was involved in the manufacture and extraction of cannabinoids from marijuana into a concentrated form. This process is commonly referred to as a BHO (butane honey oil) or hash oil laboratory.

A search warrant was authorized and executed. Authorities found Beers inside his residence and took him into custody without incident. He was lodged at Northern Oregon Regional Corrections Facility on the following charges:

Unlawful manufacture of marijuana extract, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and harassment.

Charges stemmed from the altercation with Brunette, OSP said.

OSP said make-shift home labs are extremely dangerous and potentially deadly.

A BHO extraction lab is a potentially explosive technique that in general, produces cannabis extractions by placing marijuana or marijuana trimmings in some type of holding container and forcing butane through the pressurized container in a manner that doesn't allow the plant material to escape, yet allows the butane to escape.

Butane is heavier than air and sinks to ground level where it can ignite by a stove pilot light or a refrigerator compressor.

The butane strips the marijuana of cannabinoids and the end result is pure THC oil commonly turned into a product called "shatter or wax" that commonly has a THC potency four or five times that of a marijuana plant.

Manufacturing BHO at home is illegal in Oregon.