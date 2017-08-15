Blanket statement: Timbers, Thorns partner with Providence hospitals

The Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC, in partnership with Providence Health & Services, recently announced a program to present custom-designed, soccer club-themed baby blankets to the family of every newborn baby born at a Providence hospital in Oregon for the remainder of the 2017 calendar year.

“Welcoming a new baby is an incredibly exciting time for our patients,” said Laurel Durham, regional director of perinatal services, Providence Health & Services — Oregon. “This is a wonderful gift to help families mark this special time in their lives.”

Close to 10,000 babies are born in Providence hospitals in Oregon each year, and one in five babies in Oregon is born in a Providence hospital. Starting this month, each baby born at one of seven different Providence hospitals across the state, located in Portland, Hood River, Medford, Newberg, Seaside and Oregon City, will receive a soft fleece blanket that features a special Timbers and Thorns FC-themed design.

Jeanie Vieira, Providence Hood River chief executive, said, “The baby blanket program with the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC is perfect for our service area where soccer is a big part of our culture. The activities from the Providence partnership with the Timbers and Thorns FC continue to help us celebrate families and a healthy active lifestyle.

“Our caregivers at the Providence Hood River Family Birth Center deliver more babies than any facility in the Gorge and we are excited to add some fun to each family’s experience with the baby blankets. I’m sure local soccer fans will agree that you’re never too young to join the Timbers Army.”

Providence Health and Services in Hood River offers a comprehensive array of health and education services throughout the Columbia Gorge Service Area, including its hospital, 16 medical clinics, senior care facilities, hospice and home health services.Visit www.providence.org/hoodriver.