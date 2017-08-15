Entertainment Update for Aug. 16 edition

Trout Lake String Music & Dance Workshop

Although geared for kids, anyone can sign up for the second annual Trout Lake String Music & Dance Workshop Aug. 25-26. Instructors include Betsy Branch, Leela Grace, Linda Robertson and Lincoln Crockett. Contact Robertson at 395-2668 or email dlrob@embarqmail.com. for event details and registration. Bring your guitar, uke, banjo, fiddle or mandolin.

Springhouse Ruins Tuesday

Jojami Entertainment and Springhouse Cellar are pleased to present the 2017 Ruins Tuesday Music Series in Hood River. Admission is free and all-ages until 7 p.m., when it becomes $3 entry and 21 and over. Doors are at 5:30 p.m., with a 6 p.m. start time for the opeing act.

Tuesday, Aug. 15, Kory Quinn & The Quinntessentials (outlaw country) with PT Barton

Tuesday, Aug. 22, Run On Sentence (eclectic folk) with Alonzo Garbanzo (special set of Lead Belly tunes)

Tuesday, Aug. 29, Redray Frazier (R&B/Soul) with Redwood Son (alt country)

Springhouse Cellar, 13 Railroad Ave., Hood River; 541-308-0700.

Underwood Jazz at Raven’s Nest

Underwood Jazz Society will be playing the “coolest” music and hot hits like “Summertime” will help ensure that "the living is easy." Fridays from 7-9 p.m. at Raven’s Nest.The band includes Joanna Grammon (vocals), Alan Taylor, (trumpet, flugelhorn), Mike Stillman (saxophones), Dave Henehan (guitar) and Mike Turley (bass). Raven's Nest Public House & Spirits at the Hood River Golf Course, 1850 Country Club Road, Hood River; 541-436-4383.

‘Willy & Nelson’ at Zim’s

Coming up at Zim’s:

Tuesday, Aug. 15, Al & Kenny's Taps & Tunes, 7-9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 18, Willy & Nelson Band, 7-10 p.m.

Zim's Brau Haus, 604 E 2nd St., The Dalles; 541-296-2368.

Don Placido at White Buffalo

Thursday, Aug. 17, it's the Don Placido Band at the White Buffalo. Don, Glen, George and Steve perform lively, heartfelt, acoustic rock and roll. White Buffalo Wines, 4040 Westcliff Drive, Hood River; 541-386-5534.

Tim Mayer at CG Hotel

Catch pianist Tim Mayer at the Columbia Gorge Hotel Friday and Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m. in the lounge. Mayer and musical friends will be dropping by through Labor Day, so there’s plenty of time to tease him about his green polyester suit he promises to wear once he gets it back from the cleaners. Columbia Gorge Hotel, 4000 Westcliff Dr., Hood River; 541-386-5566.

