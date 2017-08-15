Lost boy found safe near Parkdale

A youth went missing in the woods southwest of Parkdale, prompting a search by emergency officials that proved quick and successful.

An 8-year-old boy was reported missing by his family at about 10:42 a.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Pete Hughes with the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office. The family from Parkdale was camping on the 1610 road, a route off Red Hill Road.

The area has a web of Mt. Hood National Forest trails leading to Laurance Lake and other campgrounds and recreational sites.

Search and rescue teams took action following the missing person report. A sheriff’s office aircraft flew multiple flights and several teams with the Hood River Crag Rats — a mountain rescue group — were involved in the endeavor.

The short mission was a success. Three hours later, a Crag Rat team found the youth “unharmed and in good condition,” Hughes said via email.

Hughes noted that the incident was the only major search and rescue activity taken on by the sheriff’s office over the last week.

Crag Rats are a volunteer group serving Mount Hood and the Columbia Gorge, which partners with public safety agencies such as HRCSO. They also assist groups in neighboring counties.

Two deaths Saturday on south Mount Hood

In Clackamas County, two 19-year-old women from Portland died Saturday in a suspected cliff fall, the Associated Press reported Monday.

The two patients died after a fall from the Pacific Crest Trail about six miles northwest of Timberline Lodge, authorities told the Associated Press.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said Monday other hikers saw the women's bodies and called 9-1-1 after the women had apparently fallen about 150 feet on Saturday evening.

Emma C. Place and Emily D. Lang, both 19, were pronounced dead at the scene by rescue teams.

Authorities have been unable to locate any witnesses who saw the women falling. Other hikers came upon the scene shortly afterward.