The mural and Nate Chavez

Mural admirers greet Hood River artist Nate Chavez, right, as he arrives with his paints to work on “The Remains Mural” at Third Street and Industrial Way, in this July 2017 photo. The Hood River community mourns the passing of Chavez, who died last weekend at age 37. The central panel of the two-block mural is dedicated to Forest Andrews, who died at the site in June 2011. The mural project, supported by crowd funding as well as Elks Lodge, developer Pasquale Barone, and the city of Hood River, is on view. Visible at right is the start of Chavez’s cubist goddess face, which melds with a section by fellow Remains Gallery and Studio owner Nik Vik, which melds with another portion by Chavez, and so on. A blank space exists now between the center and west sections of the mural.