Pick of the Week: Jim Lommasson at CCA

Columbia Center for the Arts (CCA) will present Jim Lommasson, freelance photographer and author living in Portland, as the next event in our poTENtial 2017 Program Series at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Lommasson is an award-winning photojournalist who will present his traveling exhibition about American Veterans from the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and their lives after their return from war, according to a press release. The presentation (derived from his book “Exit Wounds”) includes Lommasson’s photographs and interviews as well as photographs by the soldiers.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors 62 and over, and free for Veterans or Active Duty Military Personnel, thanks to sponsors.

Tickets are available at Waucoma Bookstore and in the CCA gallery, 215 Cascade Ave., in downtown Hood River.

This poTENtial program is sponsored by Don and Bonnie Benton, The Kinsman Foundation, Hood River Elks Lodge No. 1507 Veterans Fund, Gorge Photography Club, Cathedral Ridge Winery, Print It!, Oak Street Hotel and Vacation Homes, Meyer Memorial Trust and Oregon Arts Commission.