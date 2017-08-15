Police Log, July 24 to Aug. 6

All calls were responded to within the City of Hood River.

Controlled substance violations (non-DUII):

Aug. 2 — Hood River — A Portland resident was arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and tampering with physical evidence, and lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 4 — Hood River — Hood River resident arrested on the charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of heroin, tampering with physical evidence and attempted criminal mischief I, and lodged at NORCOR.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 3 — I-84 at exit 63 — Transient male and female arrested for disorderly conduct and lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 4 — Hood River — Portland resident arrested on the charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless endangering.

Identity theft or bank/credit card fraud:

July 31 — Cascade Avenue, 2200 block — Fraudulent use of a check reported.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 4 — C Street, 1200 block — Male backed a vehicle into his business, causing damage. No injuries were reported.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 1 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Washington male arrested and lodged for out of county warrants.

Aug. 2 — Hood River — Male arrested on an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop and lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 2 — Nichols Parkway, 0-100 block — Transient male arrested on an out of county warrant.

Aug. 3 — 12th Street, 1800 block — Male arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Hood River male arrested on a local warrant.

Aug. 4 — Button Bridge — Hood River resident arrested on a warrant.

Aug. 4 — Cascade Avenue, 3400 block — Male arrested on a warrant out of Washington state.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

July 31 — Event Site — Phone reported as stolen out of a vehicle.

Aug. 1 — Belmont Avenue, 1700 block — Burglary reported at a residence. The female suspect was arrested the next day and lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 3 — State Street, 200 block — Cold theft reported.

Aug. 4 — Eugene Street, 2100 block — Stolen vehicle reported by a possible known associate.

Other:

July 24 — Sieverkropp Drive — Officer took a third-hand report of possible child abuse. The officer interviewed all parties and determined there was no indication of abuse.

July 25 — Woods Court — Officer concluded a possible child abuse investigation.

July 25 — E Port Marina Drive, 1000 block — Port of Hood River personnel reported they had found two bikes on port property.

July 27 — Wasco Avenue, 2700 block — Lost or stolen cell phone reported. The owner later contacted the police department and reported it had been found.

July 31 — Hood River — Lost wallet reported at the marina.

Aug. 1 — Ninth Court, 1600 block — Juvenile female arrested for minor in possession of alcohol, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

Aug. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 3100 block — Laptop computer was found on the side of the road and turned over and stored for safekeeping, pending owner identification and retrieval.

Aug. 2 — Cascade Avenue, 2600 block — Found bike reported.

Aug. 4 — Sieverkropp Drive — Officer took a report of three children left alone in an apartment, ages 10, 7 and 3 (child neglect).