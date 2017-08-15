Preparing for the Aug. 21 'Solar Show'

The eagerly-awaited 2017 solar eclipse is five days away on Aug. 21.

Hood River News presents the Souvenir Eclipse Edition inside the newspaper, with extensive safety and viewing tips, along with history, lore (and myths) and Gorge residents’ memories of the 1979 eclipse.

Indian Creek Family Eye Care on the Heights has eclipse glasses available for $2 per pair. They will also distribute ISO-approved eclipse glasses at Thursday’s Jackson Park Families in the Park concert, gathering at 6 p.m.

In addition, Cascade Eye Center is giving away glasses, while supplies last.

Safety is critical to avoid permanent vision damage. If you are planning to view the eclipse, put your eclipse glasses on before you look; when you are finished viewing, look away and then take your glasses off. Make sure kids do the same. In the photo on page A1, kids at a local art camp practice with their glasses.

Hood River County Emergency Management Department reminds the community:

Traffic will be especially heavy and if emergencies occur, freeways and highways may be further impacted.

Plan important appointments outside the peak eclipse impact days.

Allow for extra time to get where you need to go.

Roads, freeway and highways will be impacted, particularly Sunday to Tuesday.

For road conditions, call 511 or visit Tripcheck.com.

Expect longer lines for fuel, restaurants and stores. Supplies may be limited due to high demand and longer travel times for resupply trucks. Stock up early.

Fuel shortages may occur across the state, particularly off Interstate 84 and environs.



Gas up all of your vehicles by Thursday, Aug. 17.

Visit the bank or your automatic cash machine before Aug. 17 to make sure you have cash for a few days, as many automatic tellers are expected to run out; many point-of-purchase systems will be subject to crashing due to heavy use, so cash for everyday transactions is good to have in hand.

See the online Solar Eclipse Information Guide from Hood River County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services: bit.ly/2weqlPh