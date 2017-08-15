Sheriff Log, Aug. 6 to 12

All calls were responded to within the County of Hood River.

Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:

Aug. 5 — Cascade Locks — Deputy found what appeared to be an abandoned vehicle with all four door windows broken out.

Aug. 7 — Binns Hill Drive, 5500 block — Vandalism reported.

Aug. 8 — Airport Drive, 3600 block — Deputy investigated a report of two planes being tracked by a laster pointer near the airport. The subject was located and counseled on the safety hazards of his actions.

Aug. 9 — SW WaNaPa Street, 500 block, Cascade Locks — Male contacted regarding criminal mischief III and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Aug. 9 — Devon Court, 800 block — Trespassing and criminal mischief reported.

Aug. 12 — Old Columbia River Drive, 2600 block — Female arrested for disorderly conduct II and lodged at NORCOR.

Driving under the influence of intoxicants:

Aug. 6 — Highline Road, 700 block — Male arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants, misdemeanor failure to perform the duties of a driver and reckless driving. He was also cited for no operator’s license, failure to maintain lane and minor in possession of alcohol. He was lodged at NORCOR.

Motor vehicle crashes, offenses and impounds:

Aug. 6 — Wells Drive, 1600 block — Single vehicle non-injury motor crash investigated.

Aug. 6 — Highway 35, 2200 block — Deputies responded to a four-car motor vehicle crash near Pine Grove. Two patients were transported with injuries.

Aug. 7 — I-84 near milepost 50.5 — Deputy responded to a single vehicle, injury traffic crash.

Aug. 7 — Wan Horn Drive, 2600 block — Single vehicle, non-injury motor vehicle crash investigated.

Aug. 10 — Ridgeview Court, 600 block — Deputy investigated a non-injury traffic crash.

Aug. 11 — NW WaNaPa Street, 300 block, Cascade Locks — Deputies responded to a non-injury traffic crash.

Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:

Aug. 9 — Hood River — Male arrested for a Clackamas County warrant.

Aug. 10 — Vista Ridge Trail Head — Male placed into custody for a Skamania County warrant.

Theft, burglary or robbery:

Aug. 8 — Redwood Drive, 3200 block — Male arrested for burglary I and criminal mischief I, and lodged at NORCOR.

Aug. 8 — Elk Meadows Trail Head — Car prowl reported.

Aug. 9 — Dee Highway 7100 block — Burglary reported.

Aug. 10 — Endow Drive, 3900 block — Burglary reported.

Aug. 12 — AGA Road, 3300 block — Theft of $100 reported.

Aug. 12 — SW WaNaPa Street, 400 block, Cascade Locks — Male arrested for a warrant.

Other:

Aug. 8 — Kingsley Reservoir — Garbage dump site on the 2500 forest road reported.

Aug. 12 — Hope Avenue, 1600 block — Deputy assisted the Hood River Police Department in multiple arrests, then cited and released a male on Frankton Road for soliciting prostitution as part of the same event.

Aug. 12 — Portland Drive, 3900 block — Damaged vehicle reported.