Sports briefs for Aug. 16

Portland Timbers Regional Training Center tryouts Aug. 16, 23, and 26

The Portland Timbers will be creating a Regional Training Center in Hood River to help identify and develop more soccer players in the Gorge. Boys and girls born in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 are all welcome to come to the Hood River Timbers RTC tryouts taking place Aug. 16, 23, and 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Henderson Stadium at HRVHS. There is no tryout fee, but if interested, you will need to register online at registration.timbers.com under the RTC Hood River section. Erik Lyslo’s job as the director of the Portland Timbers and Thorns Olympic Development Program and Regional Training Center is to identify young talent in the state, help develop talent through their programs and then give players an opportunity to work their way up the soccer ladder to bigger and better opportunities. These tryouts are a hint in that direction, as the Portland Timbers organization recognizes that the Gorge has created some great soccer players over the years, and because of this, “we are creating a Regional Training Center in Hood River to help identify and develop more young players,” said Lyslo. For more information, contact either HRVHS boy’s soccer Head Coach Jaime Rivera at jaime.rivera@hoodriver.k12.or.us or Lyslo at elyslo@timbers.com.

Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge Aug. 19 and 20

The seventh annual Naish Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge (CGPC), one of the world’s biggest and highest ranked stand up paddle boarding races, returns to Hood River and the Columbia River Gorge this upcoming weekend. The competition attracts both elite and recreational male and female paddle boarders from around the world to compete in the world-class downwind conditions that the Columbia River Gorge offers. In the event’s fourth year, the Elite Class competitors will participate in the “Downwind Double Down” format, which is two back-to-back eight-mile Viento runs. For the Viento Run the course record is just under an hour. In addition to the elite and open classes, this event has expanded throughout the years and now includes age-based course races for kids under 18. Last year’s Paddle Challenge featured a distance downwind race, a course race, and a team relay race, attracting paddlers from around the U.S., Australia, Germany, France, Denmark, Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand. The Naish Columbia Gorge Paddle Challenge takes place at Hood River’s Waterfront Park. The CGPC is an event that celebrates the sport of Stand Up Paddling in the Gorge. More information can be found at www.gorgepaddlechallenge.com.