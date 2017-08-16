Two escape from state corrections

UPDATE

PORTLAND, Ore. – An inmate who escaped while assigned to a crew fighting a wildfire in Central Washington was arrested in Portland Wednesday morning, police said, according to a report by KATU news station. The other escaped inmate is still at large.

KATU reported that Tyray Munter, 30, and Maksim Petrovskiy, 22, escaped from the Goldendale Department of Natural Resources fire crew at approximately 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said.

Wednesday morning, Portland Police Bureau thanked a citizen who spotted one Munter. They said the individual called 911 after recognizing the Washington State Department of Corrections escapee.

Officer arrested him at a 7-Eleven at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard. He was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on a Washington State Department of Corrections warrant.

They are still searching for the other escaped inmate, Petrovskiy.

The two inmates were seen Tuesday afternoon near SE 82nd Avenue and Holgate.

Munter was convicted of second-degree assault and second-degree theft out of Snohomish County and began serving his 72-month sentence on June 28, 2016. His expected release date had been tentatively set for May 2, 2020. He is described as a Native American male standing 6-feet-1-inch and weighing 180 pounds, with brown eyes.

Petrovskiy was convicted of taking a motor vehicle without permission and possession of a stolen vehicle out of Snohomish County. He began serving his 33-month sentence on April 18, 2017. His expected release date had been tentatively set for Dec. 8, 2018. He is described as a white male about 6 feet tall and weighing 178 pounds, with brown eyes.

Both inmates were held at the Olympic Corrections Center near Forks.

Anyone who sees the other inmate should not approach him but instead call the Olympic Corrections Center at (360) 374-6181 or call 911.

Goldendale is located in south central Washington, 70 miles south of Yakima.

--From katu.com

The Goldendale Police Department was contacted by the Washington State Department of Corrections on Aug. 15 at about 3 a.m. to report that two convicted DOC prisoners from Olympic Correction Center escaped the fire camp which was at the Goldendale Middle School.

DOC stated the prisoners were in Goldendale to help fight the fire on Satus Pass. When DOC officers did a bed check in the middle of the night, they found that Tyray Munter, and Maksim Petrovskiy (has diamond tattoo above right eye) beds were stuffed and the prisoners were gone.

DOC and Goldendale Police Department immediately began a search of the immediate area and surrounding neighborhoods. The two prisoners were not located.

Neither of the two inmates have any ties or contacts that are in the Goldendale area. DOC is in the process of bringing in two tracking teams. Teletypes have been sent out to all law enforcement in our area.

The two are described as wearing khaki pants or grey sweat pants, grew sweat shirt, khaki coat and khaki beanie hats.

Petrovskiy, 22, is 6 feet tall, 178 pounds. He was convicted of grand theft auto and possession of a stolen car. He started serving his 33-month sentence in April 2017.

Munter, 30, is 6 feet 1 and 180 pounds. He was convicted of assault II and theft II out of Snohomish County. He started serving his 72-month sentence in June 2016.

They are possibly in a stolen 2014 black Jeep Wrangler with Washington license APX 3286.

If you see them do not contact, call 911.