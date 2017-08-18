Church News: St. Mary’s holds retirement party for Rev. Maag

St. Mary’s Catholic Church will host a retirement party for longtime pastor Rev. Ron Maag on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 3-6 p.m. on the church lawn. The potluck is open to the community. He will retire at the end of August.

Rev. Maag was ordained Aug. 14, 1978, in Vale, Ore., and served at St. Peter’s in The Dalles from 1986-1998 before coming to Hood River in 1998. After retirement, he plans to spend time in both Portland and Vale, and has multiple assignments as a visiting priest to parishes in Dufur, White Salmon and Ontario.

The incoming priest will be Rev. Tomy Chowaran, who currently serves in John Day. He will begin on Sept. 1. The parish will host a welcoming potluck on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. in the church basement, and all are welcome to attend.

Covenant Hood River Church offers classes

In September, Covenant Hood River Church will offer “Learning to Live/Learning to Love” life skills classes. “Through the Life Skills program, we learn that all of the issues that we deal with as adults have their root in childhood. These issues affect our relationships for a lifetime,” states a press release. Learn how to manage emotions, anger and pain, how to communicate, how to unlock dreams and potential, and more. To register or for more information, call 541-386-1170, email pam@hrfls.com, or visit familylifeskillsoforegon.org. Cost is on a sliding scale.

Dave Ramsey’s Financial Peace University will also be offered at the church. The nine-week course runs Sept. 10 through Nov. 5 from 12:15-5 p.m., and costs $100, with early bird discounts available. For more information or to register, call 541-386-8805, email cchr@gorge.net or visit www.covenanthr.org.