Eating the Rainbow: Colorful fruits and vegetables form a healthy food palate

As the new nutrition services director for the Hood River County School District, I have often heard people say over this last year, “It’s not nutrition unless you eat it.”

In the schools, this is absolutely true. We can offer all sorts of healthy foods. But if the students do not choose them, or worse, they throw them away, then it is a waste of money and good nutrition. All schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) and the School Breakfast Program (SBP) are required to serve a certain amount of fruits and colorful veggies. This is part of the Healthy, Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 (HHFKA).

The colorful veggie categories include dark green, red/orange, beans/peas, and starchy veggies.

Colorful fruits and veggies are packed full of vitamins and minerals. Also, the rich color (food pigments) offers many health benefits. These food pigments are also known as phytochemicals. These are chemicals found in plants that help fight disease, protect against cancer, and may be anti-inflammatory.

Some phytochemicals also act as antioxidants along with a few vitamins (A, C, and E) and minerals (zinc, and selenium). Antioxidants are known as “helpers and protectors” for our bodies. A few of the more common ones are flavonoids, carotenoids, and chlorophyll.

Flavonoids are found in red, blue and purple berries, chocolate, and tea.

Carotenoids are found in red, yellow, and orange pigments in plants; you can get plenty by eating pumpkin, carrots, spinach, and sweet potatoes.

Chlorophyll is what gives plants their green color, and large amounts are found in spinach, parsley, and green beans. A study funded by the National Institute of Health states that phytochemicals, and both vitamins A and E were more prevalent in school meals following the implementation of the HHFKA.

LEARN MORE Healthy Active Hood River County (HAHRC) is a community healthy living coalition that promotes wellness through increased physical activity, healthy eating, tobacco use prevention, behavioral health, prevention of addictions and policy and environmental change. The next meeting will be held Sept. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Providence Hood River Hospital Conference Room 5.

One way for children to learn healthy habits is for parents to lead by example:

• Serve and eat a wide variety of colorful fruits and veggies throughout the week.

• As soon as your children are able, have them help wash and prepare food as you cook at home.

• Take your children to farms in the area or the farmers market and have them help pick out different fruits and veggies they would like to try.

• If your children eat meals at school, talk to them about which choices they are making during meal times. Ask if they are eating from the wide variety of fruits and veggies that are offered. If you haven’t seen a school lunch in a long time, visit your students during lunch and eat school lunch with them.

When children are exposed to a wide variety of fruits and veggies at a young age, they will be more likely to eat them as adults.

Heidi Benson, RDN, LD, is nutrition services director for Hood River County School District.