Engineer Jason Wilkins of Hood River Fire and EMS accepts a donation from a motorist during the Aug. 5 “Fill the Boot” campaign at 13th and Cascade streets. As members of the department do every year, six Hood River fire personnel took turns standing next to, or in traffic, brandishing boots all for a good cause: to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Lieut. Manuel Irusta said the effort was a success, with $5,500 raised in the eight-hour period.