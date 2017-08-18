Gastroparesis: A misunderstood, troublesome stomach ailment

For this awareness month, I’d like to go back to the basics of awareness. Forget about the commercials, the fundraising, the treatments. I simply want to introduce you to a condition that often goes undiagnosed for many years, despite its debilitating and life-altering symptoms — a condition that remains undiscussed and unmentioned, despite the over 5 million Americans that have it: gastroparesis.

Awareness of this condition could allow over a million struggling Americans to finally get a diagnosis to explain their difficult symptoms. It could introduce doctors to a condition that goes unrecognized all too often, and involves some of their more difficult patients.

Gastroparesis is, very simply, a delay in the stomach’s ability to empty its contents. The name sounds a little bit like “paralysis,” and that’s a good way to think of it. It’s a paralysis of the stomach and sometimes also the esophagus. The paralysis is a little different for each person, so the symptoms are also a little different for each — symptoms from one person to the next is one of the most finnicky aspects of this poorly understood condition.

As you might expect when the stomach isn’t working, people with gastroparesis feel full, a lot. They lose the ability to digest food adequately, which means it can be hard to stay nourished. When the stomach doesn’t empty, the food also hangs around for a long time. That can cause all kinds of additional symptoms, such as nausea, vomiting, acid reflux, bloating, pain, food regurgitation, and more. And when the stomach empties slowly and doesn’t digest well, the problems move right on down to the intestine, causing constipation, diarrhea, cramping, gas, and sugar imbalances.

Developing gastroparesis, especially without a diagnosis, can be life changing. Some people lose their sense of hunger and energy, some may find themselves fleeing from social situations, and some may find themselves dependent on alternative sources of nutrition, like tubes and needles. But almost every person with gastroparesis spends months to years without a diagnosis, hopping from doctor to doctor trying to understand what is wrong.

I want to use this opportunity to spread awareness for this condition and to make this very clear: if your symptoms don’t perfectly match this list, it doesn’t mean that you don’t have gastroparesis. And if you feel like this might describe you (or someone you love who is struggling), then mention it to your doctor. There is a test — the gastric emptying scan — that can clarify for you, once and for all, if this is what is causing your symptoms.

Those of us with gastroparesis, myself included, don’t have a lot of treatment options, but we do have some. Knowing the diagnosis provides us with a lot of the information that we need to start managing our symptoms, and helps to guide us in the changes (lifestyle, diet, etc.) that we need to improve our own health. It also helps to assure each one of us (and our doctors) that it is not all in our heads.

None of us can fix the things that we don’t know are a problem. For those with gastroparesis, this awareness month can close that first gap.

Chelsey McIntyre is a clinical pharmacist who has had gastroparesis for the last 15 years. She has a website and a book committed to helping people better understand how to manage their health. Learn more about GI health at www.yourgijourney.com.